Dinewise, Inc.: PawnTrust to Exhibit at the Pawn Expo 2023

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company")the only online marketplace segmented for Pawn Shops will attend the Pawn Expo 2023. July 17-20, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Attendees can visit PawnTrust at booth #431. The Pawn Expo is the largest trade show for Pawn Shop owners in the United States. The Expo gives Pawn Shop owners a chance to meet and greet with pawn professionals who are driving and influencing modern pawn brokering. This year's show offers insight, training, education and networking opportunities for attendees. "Exhibiting at the Pawn Expo gives our account representatives the ability to enhance our existing Pawn Partner relationships as well as establish new ones, which invariably allows us to increase our revenue and puts us further on the path to success," said Christina Moore, Director.

For full agenda, registration and exhibitor information, visit www.pawnexpo.com

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. It allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed around the world. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience.

