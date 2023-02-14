Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQB: KHRNF) (FSE: A2JMZC) ("Khiron" or the "Company"), announces that its wholly owned subsidiary ZereniaTM Colombia has closed an unsecured revolving credit facility of CAD 580,0001 with a private financing company in Colombia.

The 12-month revolving credit facility became effective on February 10, 2023, and was provided by a Colombian private financing company. The Company was granted this working capital credit line after having established a relationship with the financing company over the past year. Khiron's unique business model with a growing patient base has been strengthened by the recent accomplishments including mandatory insurance coverage in Colombia, NHS coverage in the UK, and the engagement of Colombia's largest public insurance company, Capital Salud.

Alvaro Torres, CEO of Khiron, comments: "Today is a fantastic day for our medical cannabis business. Over the past years, we have gained the trust of patients, governments, large insurance companies and now also financing companies. This credit line is a testimony to our credit-worthy company and marks an inflection point of our business. Having access to non-dilutive capital for the first time in the company's history is something we have been working on for quite some time. We will use this momentum to continue building relationships with the traditional banking and financing sector, as our Company continues to grow and achieve profitability."

Revolving Credit Terms

The unsecured revolving credit line provided to Zerenia SAS bears an annual interest rate of DTF + 10.5%2.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Peru, and Brazil. The Company is led by its co founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and board of directors.

* * *

1 The Loan amount is COP $2.0 Billion, using an average exchange rate for February 2023 of 3,400 COP for 1 CAD.

2 DTF of 12.8% as of publication date. Source: Banco de la Republica, Colombia.

