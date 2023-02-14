Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 28.8 percent worldwide, 23.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 45.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 fourth quarter;

Fourth quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 4.6 percent worldwide, 5.2 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 3.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 fourth quarter;

Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.12, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.96, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30 ;

Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $673 million, compared to reported net income of $468 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $622 million, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $430 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,090 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $741 million ;

The company added more than 65,000 rooms globally during 2022, including approximately 40,000 rooms in international markets and nearly 17,500 conversion rooms. Net rooms grew 3.1 percent from year-end 2022;

At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,000 properties and more than 496,000 rooms, including roughly 22,300 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 199,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2022;

For full year 2022, Marriott repurchased 16.8 million shares of common stock for $2.6 billion, including 8.7 million shares for $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter. The company returned $2.9 billion to shareholders in 2022.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our performance in 2022 was terrific. Just two years after experiencing the sharpest downturn in our company's history, we reported record financial results. Our fee-driven, asset-light business model generated significant cash during the year, allowing us to both invest in the growth of our business and return $2.9 billion to shareholders.

"For the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR1 grew 5 percent compared to 2019, driven by a 13 percent increase in ADR. With the exception of Greater China, RevPAR in all regions more than fully recovered and continued to show meaningful advances in occupancy and ADR. Our international business posted RevPAR 3 percent above 2019 levels in the fourth quarter.

"In our largest region, the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR increased 5 percent over the 2019 quarter, driven by further improvement in occupancy and an 11 percent increase in ADR. Leisure demand remained robust and group demand more than fully recovered, leading to fourth quarter group revenues 10 percent above pre-pandemic levels. Business transient demand was at nearly 90 percent recovery in the quarter, while ADR was 3 percent above 2019. Our successful negotiation of high single-digit special corporate rate increases for 2023 bodes well for continued price strength.

"Owners and franchisees continue to show a strong preference for our brands. Our development team had an excellent year, signing nearly 108,000 rooms globally. We were pleased to see nearly 40 percent of those rooms in high value luxury and premium brands. With nearly 50 percent of rooms signed during the year in international markets, we look forward to further expanding our distribution and adding more options for our over 177 million Marriott Bonvoy members.

"As we look ahead, while concerns about the macroeconomic environment persist around the world, booking trends to date remain robust and we have significant momentum in our business. With our industry-leading brand portfolio, powerful loyalty program, the largest global rooms distribution, and our incredibly dedicated associates, Marriott is well-positioned for strong growth over the coming years as people around the world further embrace their love for travel."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $996 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to 2021 fourth quarter reported operating income of $635 million . Reported net income totaled $673 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to 2021 fourth quarter reported net income of $468 million . Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.12 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $926 million, compared to 2021 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $578 million . Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $622 million, compared to 2021 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $430 million . Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $1.96, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $945 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $737 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the continued recovery in lodging demand, as well as unit growth, partially offset by $16 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $215 million, compared to $186 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher credit card branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $186 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $94 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Fees in the quarter surpassed 2019 levels, with 60 percent earned in International markets.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $101 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $33 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in revenue net of expenses largely reflects the continued recovery in lodging demand and $21 million of higher termination fees.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $236 million, compared to $213 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change included an $18 million favorable litigation settlement in the 2021 fourth quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $107 million in the 2022 fourth quarter compared to $91 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,090 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $741 million . See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 145 properties (22,589 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 fourth quarter, including nearly 6,900 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 16,700 rooms in international markets. Eighteen properties (4,484 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the year, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,300 properties, with over 1,525,000 rooms.

At the end of the year, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,028 properties with more than 496,000 rooms, including 1,009 properties with approximately 199,000 rooms under construction, or 40 percent of the pipeline, and 133 properties with roughly 22,300 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2022 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 28.8 percent (a 25.6 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 23.6 percent (a 23.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 45.1 percent (a 32.2 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At year-end 2022, Marriott's total debt was $10.1 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.5 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $1.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2021.

The company repurchased 8.7 million shares of common stock in the 2022 fourth quarter for $1.4 billion . For full year 2022, Marriott repurchased 16.8 million shares for $2.6 billion . Year to date through February 10, the company has repurchased 2.5 million shares for $400 million .

Company Outlook1

Results in the first quarter are expected to benefit significantly from the easier comparison to the 2022 quarter when the emergence of Omicron depressed lodging demand. Roughly halfway through the quarter, global booking trends remain robust. In January, worldwide RevPAR was up 51.6 percent year over year.

Given short-term booking windows and a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, there is less visibility in forecasting the company's financial performance for full year 2023. As a result, the company is providing a broad range of potential full year RevPAR and other key metrics in the following tables. The high end of the range reflects relatively steady global economic conditions throughout 2023, with continued resilience of travel demand across customer segments and markets. The low end of the range reflects a meaningful softening of the global economy beginning in the second quarter with worldwide RevPAR roughly flat compared to 2022 in the second half of the year.



First Quarter 2023

vs First Quarter 2022 Full Year 2023

vs Full Year 2022

Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth





Worldwide 30% to 32% 6% to 11%

U.S. & Canada 25% to 27% 5% to 9%

International 47% to 49% 12% to 18%













Year-End 2023

vs Year-End 2022

Gross Rooms Growth

Approx. 5.5%

Deletions

1% to 1.5%

Net rooms growth

4% to 4.5%









($ in millions, except EPS) First Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023

Gross fee revenues $1,045 to $1,065 $4,325 to $4,555

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses Approx. $60 $265 to $285

General, administrative, and other expenses $205 to $200 $935 to $915

Adjusted EBITDA2,3 $980 to $1,005 $4,030 to $4,300

Adjusted EPS - diluted3 $1.82 to $1.88 $7.23 to $7.91







1 This outlook assumes that the $100 million City Express transaction closes in the first half of 2023. 2 See pages A-13 & A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 3 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for first quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant.

Additional Company Information

Marriott also announced that Craig S. Smith, Group President, International, has announced?his decision to retire February 24, 2023, after a 35-year career with the company.?

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of February 14, 2023 . We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; our growth prospects; the effect of changes in global macroeconomic conditions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; booking, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR trends and expectations; our development pipeline, signings, deletions, and growth expectations; our expectations regarding the addition of the City Express brand portfolio to our system; the company's expectations related to distribution and product offerings; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2021 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2022, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND 2021 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Reported 2022 vs. 2021 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 287

$ 217

32 Franchise fees 1

658

520

27 Incentive management fees

186

94

98 Gross Fee Revenues

1,131

831

36 Contract investment amortization 2

(24)

(19)

(26) Net Fee Revenues

1,107

812

36 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

396

260

52 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,420

3,374

31 Total Revenues

5,923

4,446

33













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

295

227

(30) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

46

54

15 General, administrative, and other 7

236

213

(11) Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other

1

-

* Reimbursed expenses 4

4,349

3,317

(31) Total Expenses

4,927

3,811

(29)













OPERATING INCOME

996

635

57













Gains and other income, net 8

2

4

(50) Interest expense

(115)

(97)

(19) Interest income

8

6

33 Equity in earnings (losses) 9

-

-

-













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

891

548

63













Provision for income taxes

(218)

(80)

(173)













NET INCOME

$ 673

$ 468

44













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.13

$ 1.43

49 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.12

$ 1.42

49













Basic Shares

316.5

327.6



Diluted Shares

317.9

329.8



































* Calculated percentage is not meaningful.











1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 AND 2021 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Reported 2022 vs. 2021 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 1,044

$ 669

56 Franchise fees 1

2,505

1,790

40 Incentive management fees

529

235

125 Gross Fee Revenues

4,078

2,694

51 Contract investment amortization 2

(89)

(75)

(19) Net Fee Revenues

3,989

2,619

52 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

1,367

796

72 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

15,417

10,442

48 Total Revenues

20,773

13,857

50













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

1,074

734

(46) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

193

220

12 General, administrative, and other 7

891

823

(8) Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other

12

8

(50) Reimbursed expenses 4

15,141

10,322

(47) Total Expenses

17,311

12,107

(43)













OPERATING INCOME

3,462

1,750

98













Gains and other income, net 8

11

10

10 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(164)

100 Interest expense

(403)

(420)

4 Interest income

26

28

(7) Equity in earnings (losses) 9

18

(24)

175













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,114

1,180

164













Provision for income taxes

(756)

(81)

(833)













NET INCOME

$ 2,358

$ 1,099

115













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 7.27

$ 3.36

116 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 7.24

$ 3.34

117













Basic Shares

324.4

327.2



Diluted Shares

325.8

329.3























1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts)























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most

directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









Percent









Percent

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

2022

2021

(Worse)

2022

2021

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,923

$ 4,446





$ 20,773

$ 13,857



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,420)

(3,374)





(15,417)

(10,442)



Add: Impairments 1 -

-





5

-



Adjusted total revenues ** 1,503

1,072





5,361

3,415



























Operating income, as reported 996

635





3,462

1,750



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,420)

(3,374)





(15,417)

(10,442)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,349

3,317





15,141

10,322



Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 1

-





12

8



Add: Impairments 2 -

-





5

11



Adjusted operating income ** 926

578

60 %

3,203

1,649

94 %























Operating income margin 17 %

14 %





17 %

13 %



Adjusted operating income margin ** 62 %

54 %





60 %

48 %



























Net income, as reported 673

468





2,358

1,099



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,420)

(3,374)





(15,417)

(10,442)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,349

3,317





15,141

10,322



Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 1

-





12

8



Add: Impairments 3 -

-





11

15



Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-





-

164



Less: Gains on investees' property sales 4 -

-





(23)

-



Less: Gain on asset dispositions 5 -

-





(2)

-



Income tax effect of above adjustments 19

19





69

(17)



Less: Income tax special items -

-





30

(98)



Adjusted net income ** $ 622

$ 430

45 %

$ 2,179

$ 1,051

107 %























Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.12

$ 1.42





$ 7.24

$ 3.34



Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 1.96

$ 1.30

51 %

$ 6.69

$ 3.19

110 %









































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.





































1 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.













































2 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million. Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million.



















































3 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $6 million. Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million.



















































4 Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings (losses).















































5 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 632 215,331 1,357 345,220 1,989 560,551 Marriott Hotels 104 57,534 169 52,624 273 110,158 Sheraton 25 20,383 183 61,815 208 82,198 Courtyard 168 27,063 112 24,007 280 51,070 Westin 40 21,865 76 23,545 116 45,410 JW Marriott 21 12,724 68 24,729 89 37,453 The Ritz-Carlton 40 12,079 67 16,611 107 28,690 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 Renaissance 24 10,607 54 17,327 78 27,934 Four Points 1 134 84 23,267 85 23,401 Le Méridien 1 100 72 20,119 73 20,219 W Hotels 23 6,516 38 10,246 61 16,762 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 Residence Inn 76 12,199 9 1,116 85 13,315 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 27 4,956 52 11,726 St. Regis 10 1,977 41 9,586 51 11,563 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 47 8,268 53 10,564 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 67 8,954 73 10,385 Aloft 2 505 44 9,727 46 10,232 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 AC Hotels by Marriott 7 1,165 68 8,466 75 9,631 Autograph Collection 8 2,508 22 3,356 30 5,864 Autograph Collection Serviced Apartments - - 1 158 1 158 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 34 4,866 34 4,866 SpringHill Suites 25 4,241 - - 25 4,241 EDITION 5 1,379 10 2,216 15 3,595 Element 3 810 13 2,551 16 3,361 Protea Hotels - - 25 3,081 25 3,081 Tribute Portfolio - - 8 1,150 8 1,150 Moxy - - 6 1,092 6 1,092 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Bulgari - - 5 442 5 442 Franchised 5,121 735,470 907 179,319 6,028 914,789 Courtyard 863 115,148 114 21,251 977 136,399 Fairfield by Marriott 1,135 106,907 45 7,551 1,180 114,458 Residence Inn 772 92,072 26 3,482 798 95,554 Marriott Hotels 233 74,118 61 17,795 294 91,913 Sheraton 147 46,238 71 20,680 218 66,918 SpringHill Suites 507 58,773 - - 507 58,773 Autograph Collection 138 27,170 108 23,564 246 50,734 TownePlace Suites 480 48,894 - - 480 48,894 Westin 91 30,818 27 7,858 118 38,676 Four Points 158 23,924 63 10,602 221 34,526 Aloft 154 22,077 22 3,607 176 25,684 Renaissance 64 18,074 29 7,487 93 25,561 AC Hotels by Marriott 100 16,601 47 8,385 147 24,986 Moxy 28 5,316 88 16,700 116 22,016 Delta Hotels by Marriott 62 14,123 11 2,557 73 16,680 The Luxury Collection 12 3,188 56 10,268 68 13,456 Tribute Portfolio 51 7,952 28 3,185 79 11,137 Element 79 10,586 2 269 81 10,855 Le Méridien 24 5,605 18 4,640 42 10,245 JW Marriott 12 6,072 11 2,714 23 8,786 Design Hotels 10 1,385 40 3,469 50 4,854 Protea Hotels - - 35 2,706 35 2,706 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 W Hotels - - 1 246 1 246 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 2 142 2 142

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483 38 9,209 64 15,692 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection1 - - 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection2 - - 5 361 5 361 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio3 - - 2 249 2 249 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 67 7,128 46 4,353 113 11,481 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,396 14 1,135 54 5,531 St. Regis Residences 10 1,196 11 1,490 21 2,686 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,918 983,251 2,370 542,156 8,288 1,525,407

















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." 1 Includes one property acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes four properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 3 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Tribute Portfolio brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 196 54,301 402 92,487 598 146,788 JW Marriott 33 18,796 80 27,939 113 46,735 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,508 69 17,161 110 29,669 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,396 14 1,135 54 5,531 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 The Luxury Collection1 18 5,484 106 18,919 124 24,403 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 41 11,157 66 18,452 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 St. Regis 10 1,977 42 9,746 52 11,723 St. Regis Residences 10 1,196 11 1,490 21 2,686 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 5 1,379 10 2,216 15 3,595 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Bulgari - - 7 603 7 603 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Full-Service 1,060 358,434 1,066 286,854 2,126 645,288 Marriott Hotels 339 132,960 236 72,483 575 205,443 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Sheraton 172 66,621 258 84,325 430 150,946 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin 132 53,756 103 31,403 235 85,159 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Autograph Collection2 146 29,678 135 27,281 281 56,959 Autograph Collection Serviced Apartments - - 1 158 1 158 Renaissance 89 28,998 85 25,319 174 54,317 Le Méridien 25 5,705 90 24,759 115 30,464 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels by Marriott 87 20,893 38 7,513 125 28,406 Tribute Portfolio3 51 7,952 38 4,584 89 12,536 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 36 5,008 36 5,008 Design Hotels 10 1,385 40 3,469 50 4,854 Limited-Service 4,590 551,677 880 158,760 5,470 710,437 Courtyard 1,050 145,025 230 46,152 1,280 191,177 Fairfield by Marriott 1,141 108,338 112 16,505 1,253 124,843 Residence Inn 849 104,463 36 4,738 885 109,201 SpringHill Suites 532 63,014 - - 532 63,014 Four Points 159 24,058 147 33,869 306 57,927 TownePlace Suites 486 49,719 - - 486 49,719 Aloft 156 22,582 66 13,334 222 35,916 AC Hotels by Marriott 107 17,766 115 16,851 222 34,617 Moxy 28 5,316 94 17,792 122 23,108 Element 82 11,396 15 2,820 97 14,216 Protea Hotels - - 65 6,699 65 6,699 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,918 983,251 2,370 542,156 8,288 1,525,407

















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." 1 Includes one property acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes four properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 3 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Tribute Portfolio brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$206.19 25.6 %

66.9 % 8.3 % pts.

$308.03 10.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$329.80 11.5 %

63.8 % 4.3 % pts.

$516.85 3.9 % W Hotels

$231.42 15.3 %

62.0 % 5.2 % pts.

$373.37 5.6 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$283.73 17.4 %

65.8 % 6.2 % pts.

$431.29 6.3 % Marriott Hotels

$150.23 43.6 %

64.6 % 9.9 % pts.

$232.56 21.4 % Sheraton

$139.41 38.8 %

60.2 % 9.3 % pts.

$231.66 17.3 % Westin

$165.10 33.1 %

65.8 % 8.1 % pts.

$250.91 16.7 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$151.55 40.4 %

64.7 % 10.6 % pts.

$234.22 17.5 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$180.03 31.7 %

64.9 % 9.6 % pts.

$277.24 12.1 % Courtyard

$98.40 27.3 %

62.6 % 4.5 % pts.

$157.20 18.3 % Residence Inn

$134.97 17.5 %

74.0 % 2.4 % pts.

$182.39 13.7 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$110.64 24.5 %

66.7 % 4.1 % pts.

$165.86 16.9 % US & Canada - All5

$163.60 30.5 %

65.4 % 8.3 % pts.

$250.31 13.9 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$201.05 22.0 %

67.6 % 6.8 % pts.

$297.40 9.6 % The Ritz-Carlton

$327.38 12.0 %

64.0 % 4.4 % pts.

$511.53 4.2 % W Hotels

$231.42 15.3 %

62.0 % 5.2 % pts.

$373.37 5.6 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$267.65 17.3 %

66.2 % 6.0 % pts.

$404.02 6.6 % Marriott Hotels

$122.75 35.0 %

62.1 % 9.0 % pts.

$197.73 15.5 % Sheraton

$106.63 37.5 %

59.9 % 10.0 % pts.

$178.16 14.6 % Westin

$148.46 31.0 %

65.0 % 9.0 % pts.

$228.49 12.8 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$130.00 32.6 %

63.1 % 9.4 % pts.

$205.99 12.8 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$146.07 29.0 %

63.5 % 9.0 % pts.

$230.13 10.7 % Courtyard

$98.88 21.7 %

64.6 % 4.1 % pts.

$153.00 13.9 % Residence Inn

$115.21 13.9 %

72.3 % 0.8 % pts.

$159.32 12.7 % Fairfield by Marriott

$82.66 14.7 %

65.6 % 2.8 % pts.

$125.98 9.8 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$98.45 18.2 %

67.3 % 3.0 % pts.

$146.32 13.0 % US & Canada - All5

$118.48 23.6 %

65.7 % 5.5 % pts.

$180.39 13.2 %























































1Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.

Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.















3Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.









4Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,

and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$47.80 -21.3 %

46.2 % -8.9 % pts.

$103.47 -6.1 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$111.53 110.1 %

70.3 % 22.0 % pts.

$158.74 44.4 % Caribbean & Latin America

$142.69 35.3 %

64.0 % 9.1 % pts.

$222.93 16.0 % Europe

$151.51 67.0 %

67.8 % 18.0 % pts.

$223.55 22.6 % Middle East & Africa

$165.28 31.1 %

70.9 % 4.4 % pts.

$233.09 22.9 %





















International - All1

$107.64 38.9 %

61.5 % 7.1 % pts.

$175.15 22.8 %





















Worldwide2

$132.56 34.1 %

63.2 % 7.7 % pts.

$209.78 17.9 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties













































Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$47.39 -18.2 %

46.5 % -7.7 % pts.

$101.96 -4.6 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$109.93 102.1 %

70.1 % 21.0 % pts.

$156.91 41.6 % Caribbean & Latin America

$118.21 40.4 %

61.2 % 9.6 % pts.

$193.11 18.3 % Europe

$121.30 70.3 %

65.5 % 19.6 % pts.

$185.10 19.5 % Middle East & Africa

$152.97 32.6 %

69.9 % 4.2 % pts.

$218.85 24.7 %





















International - All1

$103.00 45.1 %

61.8 % 9.5 % pts.

$166.75 22.7 %





















Worldwide2

$113.83 28.8 %

64.5 % 6.7 % pts.

$176.46 15.4 %



























1Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$201.97 59.0 %

65.2 % 17.5 % pts.

$309.81 16.3 % The Ritz-Carlton

$328.27 41.0 %

64.0 % 14.6 % pts.

$512.71 8.9 % W Hotels

$228.43 56.0 %

62.3 % 16.9 % pts.

$366.45 13.7 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$275.30 51.4 %

65.0 % 16.9 % pts.

$423.51 12.0 % Marriott Hotels

$145.18 88.9 %

64.8 % 21.4 % pts.

$224.18 26.6 % Sheraton

$137.74 84.6 %

61.5 % 21.0 % pts.

$224.03 21.5 % Westin

$163.93 76.7 %

66.2 % 21.0 % pts.

$247.81 20.5 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$146.02 85.1 %

64.3 % 21.7 % pts.

$227.26 22.6 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$173.86 72.0 %

64.4 % 20.7 % pts.

$269.92 16.9 % Courtyard

$98.87 49.8 %

64.0 % 8.8 % pts.

$154.51 29.1 % Residence Inn

$138.90 33.5 %

76.1 % 6.4 % pts.

$182.65 22.3 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$111.38 45.7 %

68.0 % 9.0 % pts.

$163.82 26.5 % US & Canada - All5

$159.06 67.0 %

65.3 % 17.9 % pts.

$243.73 21.3 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$200.06 57.0 %

66.7 % 17.1 % pts.

$299.82 16.8 % The Ritz-Carlton

$324.64 41.8 %

64.0 % 14.9 % pts.

$506.92 8.8 % W Hotels

$228.43 56.0 %

62.3 % 16.9 % pts.

$366.45 13.7 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$260.62 51.8 %

65.6 % 16.9 % pts.

$397.00 12.8 % Marriott Hotels

$122.91 69.2 %

62.7 % 17.7 % pts.

$195.91 21.4 % Sheraton

$106.46 70.8 %

60.2 % 17.2 % pts.

$176.84 22.0 % Westin

$146.55 70.7 %

65.2 % 19.3 % pts.

$224.76 20.1 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$128.10 66.4 %

63.1 % 17.9 % pts.

$203.01 19.3 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$143.57 63.1 %

63.4 % 17.8 % pts.

$226.47 17.4 % Courtyard

$101.08 39.8 %

66.7 % 8.9 % pts.

$151.62 21.1 % Residence Inn

$119.52 25.4 %

75.5 % 4.3 % pts.

$158.24 18.2 % Fairfield by Marriott

$85.87 27.3 %

68.1 % 6.7 % pts.

$126.03 14.8 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$101.13 32.6 %

69.7 % 7.2 % pts.

$145.14 18.9 % US & Canada - All5

$118.97 46.5 %

67.0 % 11.6 % pts.

$177.47 21.1 %























































1Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.

Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.















3Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.











4Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,

and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.



































MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$53.22 -18.5 %

47.5 % -8.0 % pts.

$112.14 -4.8 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$84.41 122.5 %

59.2 % 23.1 % pts.

$142.60 35.8 % Caribbean & Latin America

$126.55 67.0 %

60.8 % 17.7 % pts.

$208.17 18.4 % Europe

$153.51 148.3 %

63.5 % 30.3 % pts.

$241.65 29.9 % Middle East & Africa

$124.63 52.8 %

64.7 % 13.1 % pts.

$192.54 22.0 %





















International - All 1

$94.64 55.5 %

57.0 % 11.7 % pts.

$166.06 23.4 %





















Worldwide 2

$123.30 61.9 %

60.7 % 14.5 % pts.

$203.23 23.3 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$51.38 -16.6 %

46.8 % -7.2 % pts.

$109.71 -3.9 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$83.87 111.8 %

59.3 % 22.2 % pts.

$141.47 32.5 % Caribbean & Latin America

$105.26 72.3 %

58.0 % 17.1 % pts.

$181.42 21.6 % Europe

$121.38 146.2 %

61.1 % 29.8 % pts.

$198.67 25.9 % Middle East & Africa

$116.91 55.8 %

64.2 % 13.3 % pts.

$182.07 23.5 %





















International - All 1

$91.30 66.2 %

57.0 % 14.6 % pts.

$160.21 23.7 %





















Worldwide 2

$110.64 51.0 %

64.0 % 12.5 % pts.

$172.85 21.5 %





























1Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



2Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019 In Constant $





















Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019 Greater China

$47.39 -42.3 %

46.5 % -22.4 % pts.

$101.96 -14.5 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$109.93 5.5 %

70.1 % -4.8 % pts.

$156.91 12.8 % Caribbean & Latin America

$118.21 27.6 %

61.2 % 2.1 % pts.

$193.11 23.2 % Europe

$121.30 7.4 %

65.5 % -4.9 % pts.

$185.10 15.6 % Middle East & Africa

$152.97 43.8 %

69.9 % -2.1 % pts.

$218.85 48.1 %





















International - All2

$103.00 3.4 %

61.8 % -8.3 % pts.

$166.75 17.3 %





















US & Canada - All

$118.48 5.2 %

65.7 % -3.7 % pts.

$180.39 11.1 %





















Worldwide 3

$113.83 4.6 %

64.5 % -5.1 % pts.

$176.46 12.8 %











































Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019 Greater China

$51.38 -40.8 %

46.8 % -20.7 % pts.

$109.71 -14.6 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$83.87 -20.2 %

59.3 % -13.3 % pts.

$141.47 -2.3 % Caribbean & Latin America

$105.26 9.7 %

58.0 % -3.0 % pts.

$181.42 15.4 % Europe

$121.38 -5.8 %

61.1 % -11.1 % pts.

$198.67 11.3 % Middle East & Africa

$116.91 23.4 %

64.2 % -3.2 % pts.

$182.07 29.6 %





















International - All2

$91.30 -11.9 %

57.0 % -12.2 % pts.

$160.21 7.0 %





















US & Canada - All

$118.97 -0.8 %

67.0 % -6.0 % pts.

$177.47 8.1 %





















Worldwide3

$110.64 -4.0 %

64.0 % -7.9 % pts.

$172.85 7.9 %















































1The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2022, even if in 2019 they

were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019. 2Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



3Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2022





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 377

$ 678

$ 630

$ 673

$ 2,358 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(4,420)

(15,417) Reimbursed expenses 3,179

3,827

3,786

4,349

15,141 Interest expense 93

95

100

115

403 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

2

2

1

6 Provision for income taxes 99

200

239

218

756 Depreciation and amortization 48

49

50

46

193 Contract investment amortization 24

19

22

24

89 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26

29

32

31

118 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13

3

7

4

27 Stock-based compensation 44

52

48

48

192 Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 9

-

2

1

12 Gains on investees' property sales (8)

(13)

(2)

-

(23) Gain on asset dispositions -

(2)

-

-

(2) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759

$ 1,019

$ 985

$ 1,090

$ 3,853



















Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA ** 156 %

83 %

44 %

47 %

69 %





















Fiscal Year 2021

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net (loss) income, as reported $ (11)

$ 422

$ 220

$ 468

$ 1,099 Cost reimbursement revenue (1,780)

(2,338)

(2,950)

(3,374)

(10,442) Reimbursed expenses 1,833

2,255

2,917

3,317

10,322 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

164

-

164 Interest expense 107

109

107

97

420 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

2

2

7 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (16)

(41)

58

80

81 Depreciation and amortization 52

50

64

54

220 Contract investment amortization 17

18

21

19

75 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 28

27

28

28

111 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

9

5

7

31 Stock-based compensation 53

43

43

43

182 Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 1

3

4

-

8 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 296

$ 558

$ 683

$ 741

$ 2,278











































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FIRST QUARTER 2023 ($ in millions)





























Range







Estimated

First Quarter 2023



First Quarter 2022 **

Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 563

$ 582





Interest expense 122

122





Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1





Provision for income taxes 154

160





Depreciation and amortization 45

45





Contract investment amortization 22

22





Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 28

28





Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 5

5





Stock-based compensation 40

40





Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 980

$ 1,005

$ 759















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 29 %

32 %







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial

measures and the limitations on their use.

























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that

may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.







MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2023 ($ in millions)





























Range







Estimated

Full Year 2023



Full Year 2022**

Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,214

$ 2,409





Interest expense 518

533





Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 6

6





Provision for income taxes 686

746





Depreciation and amortization 196

196





Contract investment amortization 89

89





Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 109

109





Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 18

18





Stock-based compensation 194

194





Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 4,030

$ 4,300

$ 3,853















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 5 %

12 %







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial

measures and the limitations on their use.

























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that

may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.







MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (when applicable), gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.