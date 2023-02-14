InMode LTD: InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $133.6M Represents 21% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $133.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 83% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 8% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.

GAAP net income of $37.7 million, compared to $52.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; record *non-GAAP net income of $66.4 million, compared to $55.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2021; record *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.78, compared to $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $17.1 million, an increase of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Record full year revenues of $454.3 million, an increase of 27% as compared to 2021; 81% of revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 10% from our hands-free platforms and 9% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

GAAP net income of $161.5 million, compared to $165 million in 2021; record *non-GAAP net income of $207.5 million, compared to $176.3 million in 2021

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.89, compared to $1.92 in 2021; record *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.42, compared to $2.05 in 2021

29% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2021

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenues $133,571 $110,540 $454,271 $357,565 Gross Margins 84 % 85 % 84 % 85 % Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd $37,708 $52,685 $161,520 $164,971 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.44 $0.61 $1.89 $1.92 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Gross Margins 85 % 85 % 84 % 85 % Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd $66,370 $55,193 $207,486 $176,317 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.78 $0.64 $2.42 $2.05

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation and certain tax adjustments. The Company applied the provisions of the amendment to the Investment Law to its exempt profits accrued prior to 2020 and made a one-time payment of $12.0 million to the Israeli Tax Authority. In addition, the Company reached agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority under which the Company paid during January 2023 approximately $14.3 million on its undistributed exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021 . As a result, approximately $313.2 million of the Company's undistributed exempt income for years 2012 through 2021 may be distributed or used by the Company without being subject to additional corporate tax.

Management Comments

"We are happy to report another record revenue year and continuously high profitable growth as we scale globally and reach a yearly revenue run rate nearing $500 million . We are also very happy with the successful launch of the Empower RF, and we remain focused on expanding into additional aesthetic and wellness categories. We are proud to have successfully navigated through the worldwide supply chain challenges in 2022, therefore fulfilling customer orders on time," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "This year demonstrated InMode's ability to expand into new categories and solidified our leadership position in the aesthetics and wellness markets. As our platform sales benefit from a strengthening brand awareness, we also experienced a significant increase in our consumable sales, having sold over 230,000 consumables in the fourth quarter. To further support this market demand, we continue adding talent to our team in North America this year."

"The solid endorsement of the EmpowerRF platform significantly surpassed our most optimistic expectations for the year. Currently, we are conducting six clinical studies focusing on how this technology can positively impact a wide range of health issues for women. In addition, as we continue our strategy and expand into new areas of wellness, we plan to launch the Envision platform for the ophthalmology market during the first half of 2023, followed by the second generation of our hands-free platform for face treatments during the latter half of the year," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 reached $133.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are proud to report another record quarter and year for total revenue, while again maintaining the target gross margin range of over 84%. This derives from our ability to control expenses during global supply chain constraints, while decisively responding to high demand and ensuring orders are delivered on time. Once again, we saw strength from our international operations in the quarter, and we expect that this trend will continue," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.

InMode applied the provisions of the amendment to the Investment Law to its exempt profits accrued prior to 2020 and made a one-time payment of $12.0 million to the Israeli Tax Authority. In addition, the Company reached agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority under which the Company paid during January 2023 approximately $14.3 million on its undistributed exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

"I am very pleased that as a result, approximately $313.2 million of the Company's undistributed exempt income for years 2012 through 2021 may be distributed or used without being subject to additional corporate tax," Malca concluded.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 85% in the fourth quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 was 85%.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 45%, compared to an operating margin of 49% in the fourth quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 50% and for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 51%. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expense.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $37.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $52.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $66.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $55.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP net income is primarily attributable to undistributed exempt income.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2022 were $454.3 million, an increase of 27% as compared to 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to strong demand for our minimally invasive platforms. In addition, InMode gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 29% year over year.

GAAP gross margin for 2022 was 84%, and the gross margin in 2021 was 85%. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 was 84% and the gross margin in 2021 was 85%.

GAAP operating margin for 2022 was 44%, compared to the operating margin of 47% in 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2022 was 49%, compared to the operating margin of 50% in the full year of 2021. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to a change in share-based compensation expense.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $161.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in 2022. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $165 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, in 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $207.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in the full year of 2022, compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $176.3 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, in the full year of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits of $547.4 million .

2023 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenue between $525 million and $530 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $236 million and $238 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.58 and $2.60

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation and certain tax adjustments. The Company applied the provisions of the amendment to the Investment Law to its exempt profits accrued prior to 2020 and made a one-time payment of $12.0 million to the Israeli Tax Authority. In addition, the Company reached agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority under which the Company paid during January 2023 approximately $14.3 million on its undistributed exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021 . As a result, approximately $313.2 million of the Company's undistributed exempt income for years 2012 through 2021 may be distributed or used by the Company without being subject to additional corporate tax.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES 133,571 110,540 454,271 357,565 COST OF REVENUES 21,002 16,847 73,485 53,592 GROSS PROFIT 112,569 93,693 380,786 303,973 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 3,261 2,528 12,425 9,532 Sales and marketing 47,012 35,286 160,576 119,353 General and administrative 2,398 2,527 9,931 8,411 Other Income - (800) - (800) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 52,671 39,541 182,932 136,496 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 59,898 54,152 197,854 167,477 Finance income, net 3,962 118 3,612 525 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 63,860 54,270 201,466 168,002 INCOME TAXES 26,152 1,585 39,946 2,928 NET INCOME 37,708 52,685 161,520 165,074 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - (103) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD 37,708 52,685 161,520 164,971









NET INCOME PER SHARE:







Basic 0.46 0.63 1.96 2.03 Diluted 0.44 0.61 1.89 1.92 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)







Basic 82,449 83,234 82,482 81,445 Diluted 85,288 86,384 85,404 86,017

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 97,540 68,136 Marketable securities (amortized cost of $384,321 and $296,243, as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively) 374,589 294,530 Short-term bank deposits 75,254 53,248 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $836 and $1,107, as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively 26,997 20,236 Other receivables 15,094 12,938 Inventories 39,897 21,026 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 629,371 470,114 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable net of allowance for credit losses of $482 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and

2021, respectively 3,973 768 Deferred income tax asset, net 3,094 1,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,073 4,321 Property and equipment, net 2,298 1,404 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 15,038 8,427 TOTAL ASSETS 644,409 478,541 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 16,242 8,779 Contract liabilities 13,798 13,805 Other liabilities 51,980 29,266 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 82,020 51,850 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,959 2,751 Other liabilities 303 4,831 Operating lease liabilities 3,509 3,307 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,771 10,889 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,791 62,739





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 554,618 415,802 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 644,409 478,541

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 37,708 52,685 161,520 165,074 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 218 139 680 517 Share-based compensation expenses 7,148 3,124 24,452 11,962 Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 47 141 449 516 Loss on marketable securities, net 22 142 71 175 Finance expenses (income), net (2,737) (375) (1,210) 1,223 Deferred income taxes, net (72) (379) 84 (770) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 805 1,934 (10,415) (10,544) Increase in other receivables (1,081) (1,982) (1,787) (6,400) Increase in inventories (4,087) (1,848) (18,871) (6,043) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 2,946 (105) 7,463 2,369 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 14,575 (2,056) 17,941 14,138 Increase in contract liabilities 1,660 1,473 1,201 2,668 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,152 52,893 181,578 174,885 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposits - (7,000) (93,701) (73,090) Proceeds from short-term deposits - 7,000 73,090 69,180 Purchase of fixed assets (328) (182) (1,575) (939) Purchase of marketable securities (70,944) (70,560) (168,680) (273,834) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 33,785 2,303 93,652 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 32,997 6,150 79,089 24,925 Net cash used in investing activities (38,275) (30,807) (109,474) (160,106) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repurchase of ordinary shares - (23,444) (42,637) (35,365) Exercise of options 637 540 1,552 20,343 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 637 (22,904) (41,085) (15,022) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 978 26 (1,615) (559) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 20,492 (792) 29,404 (802)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 77,048 68,928 68,136 68,938 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 97,540 68,136 97,540 68,136

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 80,352 60 % 66,810 60 % 260,992 58 % 211,424 59 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 36,094 27 % 31,785 29 % 133,220 29 % 107,815 30 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 116,446 87 % 98,595 89 % 394,212 87 % 319,239 89 % Consumables and service revenues 17,125 13 % 11,945 11 % 60,059 13 % 38,326 11 % Total Net Revenue 133,571 100 % 110,540 100 % 454,271 100 % 357,565 100 %



























Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

% % % %

United

States International Total United

States International Total United

States International Total United

States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimally Invasive 86 76 83 74 70 73 85 74 81 71 73 72 Hands-Free 11 4 9 23 6 17 12 6 10 27 7 20 Non-Invasive 3 20 8 3 24 10 3 20 9 2 20 8

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2022 Three months ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Undistributed Exempt Income Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Other Income Related to IP Transactions Non-GAAP REVENUES 133,571 - - 133,571 110,540 - - 110,540 COST OF REVENUES 21,002 (553) - 20,449 16,847 (304) - 16,543 GROSS PROFIT 112,569 553 - 113,122 93,693 304 - 93,997 OPERATING EXPENSES:















Research and development 3,261 (918) - 2,343 2,528 (442) - 2,086 Sales and marketing 47,012 (5,069) - 41,943 35,286 (2,120) - 33,166 General and administrative 2,398 (608) - 1,790 2,527 (258) - 2,269 Other Income - - - - (800) - 800 - TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 52,671 (6,595) - 46,076 39,541 (2,820) 800 37,521 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 59,898 7,148 - 67,046 54,152 3,124 (800) 56,476 Finance income, net 3,962 - - 3,962 118

- 118 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 63,860 7,148 - 71,008 54,270 3,124 (800) 56,594 INCOME TAXES 26,152 - (21,514) 4,638 1,585

(184) 1,401 NET INCOME 37,708 7,148 21,514 66,370 52,685 3,124 (616) 55,193

















NET INCOME PER SHARE:















Basic 0.46



0.80 0.63



0.66 Diluted 0.44



0.78 0.61



0.64 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME

PER SHARE (in thousands)















Basic 82,449



82,449 83,234



83,234 Diluted 85,288



85,515 86,384



86,519

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Undistributed Exempt Income Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Other Income Related to IP Transactions Non-GAAP REVENUES 454,271 - - 454,271 357,565 - - 357,565 COST OF REVENUES 73,485 (1,917) - 71,568 53,592 (1,108) - 52,484 GROSS PROFIT 380,786 1,917 - 382,703 303,973 1,108

305,081 OPERATING EXPENSES:















Research and development 12,425 (3,166) - 9,259 9,532 (1,554) - 7,978 Sales and marketing 160,576 (17,302) - 143,274 119,353 (8,274) - 111,079 General and administrative 9,931 (2,067) - 7,864 8,411 (1,026) - 7,385 Other Income - - - - (800) - 800 - TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 182,932 (22,535) - 160,397 136,496 (10,854) 800 126,442 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 197,854 24,452 - 222,306 167,477 11,962 (800) 178,639 Finance income, net 3,612 - - 3,612 525 - - 525 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 201,466 24,452 - 225,918 168,002 11,962 (800) 179,164 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 39,946 - (21,514) 18,432 2,928 - (184) 2,744 NET INCOME 161,520 24,452 21,514 207,486 165,074 11,962 (616) 176,420 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - (103) - - (103) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 161,520 24,452 21,514 207,486 164,971 11,962 (616) 176,317

















NET INCOME PER

SHARE:















Basic 1.96



2.52 2.03



2.16 Diluted 1.89



2.42 1.92



2.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)















Basic 82,482



82,482 81,445



81,445 Diluted 85,404



85,628 86,017



86,192

