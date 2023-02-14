InMode LTD: InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $133.6M Represents 21% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $133.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 83% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 8% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.
- GAAP net income of $37.7 million, compared to $52.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; record *non-GAAP net income of $66.4 million, compared to $55.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2021; record *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.78, compared to $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $17.1 million, an increase of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Highlights:
- Record full year revenues of $454.3 million, an increase of 27% as compared to 2021; 81% of revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 10% from our hands-free platforms and 9% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- GAAP net income of $161.5 million, compared to $165 million in 2021; record *non-GAAP net income of $207.5 million, compared to $176.3 million in 2021
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.89, compared to $1.92 in 2021; record *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.42, compared to $2.05 in 2021
- 29% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2021
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
Revenues
$133,571
$110,540
$454,271
$357,565
Gross Margins
84 %
85 %
84 %
85 %
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd
$37,708
$52,685
$161,520
$164,971
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.44
$0.61
$1.89
$1.92
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
Gross Margins
85 %
85 %
84 %
85 %
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd
$66,370
$55,193
$207,486
$176,317
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.78
$0.64
$2.42
$2.05
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation and certain tax adjustments. The Company applied the provisions of the amendment to the Investment Law to its exempt profits accrued prior to 2020 and made a one-time payment of $12.0 million to the Israeli Tax Authority. In addition, the Company reached agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority under which the Company paid during January 2023 approximately $14.3 million on its undistributed exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021 . As a result, approximately $313.2 million of the Company's undistributed exempt income for years 2012 through 2021 may be distributed or used by the Company without being subject to additional corporate tax.
Management Comments
"We are happy to report another record revenue year and continuously high profitable growth as we scale globally and reach a yearly revenue run rate nearing $500 million . We are also very happy with the successful launch of the Empower RF, and we remain focused on expanding into additional aesthetic and wellness categories. We are proud to have successfully navigated through the worldwide supply chain challenges in 2022, therefore fulfilling customer orders on time," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "This year demonstrated InMode's ability to expand into new categories and solidified our leadership position in the aesthetics and wellness markets. As our platform sales benefit from a strengthening brand awareness, we also experienced a significant increase in our consumable sales, having sold over 230,000 consumables in the fourth quarter. To further support this market demand, we continue adding talent to our team in North America this year."
"The solid endorsement of the EmpowerRF platform significantly surpassed our most optimistic expectations for the year. Currently, we are conducting six clinical studies focusing on how this technology can positively impact a wide range of health issues for women. In addition, as we continue our strategy and expand into new areas of wellness, we plan to launch the Envision platform for the ophthalmology market during the first half of 2023, followed by the second generation of our hands-free platform for face treatments during the latter half of the year," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 reached $133.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
"We are proud to report another record quarter and year for total revenue, while again maintaining the target gross margin range of over 84%. This derives from our ability to control expenses during global supply chain constraints, while decisively responding to high demand and ensuring orders are delivered on time. Once again, we saw strength from our international operations in the quarter, and we expect that this trend will continue," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.
InMode applied the provisions of the amendment to the Investment Law to its exempt profits accrued prior to 2020 and made a one-time payment of $12.0 million to the Israeli Tax Authority. In addition, the Company reached agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority under which the Company paid during January 2023 approximately $14.3 million on its undistributed exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021 .
"I am very pleased that as a result, approximately $313.2 million of the Company's undistributed exempt income for years 2012 through 2021 may be distributed or used without being subject to additional corporate tax," Malca concluded.
GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 85% in the fourth quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 was 85%.
GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 45%, compared to an operating margin of 49% in the fourth quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 50% and for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 51%. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expense.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $37.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $52.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $66.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $55.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP net income is primarily attributable to undistributed exempt income.
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for 2022 were $454.3 million, an increase of 27% as compared to 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to strong demand for our minimally invasive platforms. In addition, InMode gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 29% year over year.
GAAP gross margin for 2022 was 84%, and the gross margin in 2021 was 85%. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 was 84% and the gross margin in 2021 was 85%.
GAAP operating margin for 2022 was 44%, compared to the operating margin of 47% in 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2022 was 49%, compared to the operating margin of 50% in the full year of 2021. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to a change in share-based compensation expense.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $161.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in 2022. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $165 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, in 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $207.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in the full year of 2022, compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $176.3 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, in the full year of 2021.
As of December 31, 2022, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits of $547.4 million .
2023 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenue between $525 million and $530 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $236 million and $238 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.58 and $2.60
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
133,571
110,540
454,271
357,565
COST OF REVENUES
21,002
16,847
73,485
53,592
GROSS PROFIT
112,569
93,693
380,786
303,973
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,261
2,528
12,425
9,532
Sales and marketing
47,012
35,286
160,576
119,353
General and administrative
2,398
2,527
9,931
8,411
Other Income
-
(800)
-
(800)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
52,671
39,541
182,932
136,496
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
59,898
54,152
197,854
167,477
Finance income, net
3,962
118
3,612
525
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
63,860
54,270
201,466
168,002
INCOME TAXES
26,152
1,585
39,946
2,928
NET INCOME
37,708
52,685
161,520
165,074
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD
37,708
52,685
161,520
164,971
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.46
0.63
1.96
2.03
Diluted
0.44
0.61
1.89
1.92
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
82,449
83,234
82,482
81,445
Diluted
85,288
86,384
85,404
86,017
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
97,540
68,136
Marketable securities (amortized cost of $384,321 and $296,243, as of December 31, 2022
374,589
294,530
Short-term bank deposits
75,254
53,248
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $836 and $1,107, as of December 31,
26,997
20,236
Other receivables
15,094
12,938
Inventories
39,897
21,026
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
629,371
470,114
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable net of allowance for credit losses of $482 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and
3,973
768
Deferred income tax asset, net
3,094
1,334
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,073
4,321
Property and equipment, net
2,298
1,404
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
15,038
8,427
TOTAL ASSETS
644,409
478,541
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
16,242
8,779
Contract liabilities
13,798
13,805
Other liabilities
51,980
29,266
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
82,020
51,850
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,959
2,751
Other liabilities
303
4,831
Operating lease liabilities
3,509
3,307
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,771
10,889
TOTAL LIABILITIES
89,791
62,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
554,618
415,802
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
644,409
478,541
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
37,708
52,685
161,520
165,074
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
218
139
680
517
Share-based compensation expenses
7,148
3,124
24,452
11,962
Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable
47
141
449
516
Loss on marketable securities, net
22
142
71
175
Finance expenses (income), net
(2,737)
(375)
(1,210)
1,223
Deferred income taxes, net
(72)
(379)
84
(770)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
805
1,934
(10,415)
(10,544)
Increase in other receivables
(1,081)
(1,982)
(1,787)
(6,400)
Increase in inventories
(4,087)
(1,848)
(18,871)
(6,043)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
2,946
(105)
7,463
2,369
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
14,575
(2,056)
17,941
14,138
Increase in contract liabilities
1,660
1,473
1,201
2,668
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,152
52,893
181,578
174,885
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
-
(7,000)
(93,701)
(73,090)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
-
7,000
73,090
69,180
Purchase of fixed assets
(328)
(182)
(1,575)
(939)
Purchase of marketable securities
(70,944)
(70,560)
(168,680)
(273,834)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
-
33,785
2,303
93,652
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
32,997
6,150
79,089
24,925
Net cash used in investing activities
(38,275)
(30,807)
(109,474)
(160,106)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
(23,444)
(42,637)
(35,365)
Exercise of options
637
540
1,552
20,343
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
637
(22,904)
(41,085)
(15,022)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
978
26
(1,615)
(559)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
20,492
(792)
29,404
(802)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
77,048
68,928
68,136
68,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
97,540
68,136
97,540
68,136
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
80,352
60 %
66,810
60 %
260,992
58 %
211,424
59 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
36,094
27 %
31,785
29 %
133,220
29 %
107,815
30 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
116,446
87 %
98,595
89 %
394,212
87 %
319,239
89 %
Consumables and service revenues
17,125
13 %
11,945
11 %
60,059
13 %
38,326
11 %
Total Net Revenue
133,571
100 %
110,540
100 %
454,271
100 %
357,565
100 %
Three months ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
%
%
United
International
Total
United
International
Total
United
International
Total
United
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimally Invasive
86
76
83
74
70
73
85
74
81
71
73
72
Hands-Free
11
4
9
23
6
17
12
6
10
27
7
20
Non-Invasive
3
20
8
3
24
10
3
20
9
2
20
8
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Three months ended December 31, 2021
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Undistributed Exempt Income
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Other Income Related to IP Transactions
|
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
133,571
-
-
133,571
110,540
-
-
110,540
COST OF REVENUES
21,002
(553)
-
20,449
16,847
(304)
-
16,543
GROSS PROFIT
112,569
553
-
113,122
93,693
304
-
93,997
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,261
(918)
-
2,343
2,528
(442)
-
2,086
Sales and marketing
47,012
(5,069)
-
41,943
35,286
(2,120)
-
33,166
General and administrative
2,398
(608)
-
1,790
2,527
(258)
-
2,269
Other Income
-
-
-
-
(800)
-
800
-
TOTAL OPERATING
52,671
(6,595)
-
46,076
39,541
(2,820)
800
37,521
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
59,898
7,148
-
67,046
54,152
3,124
(800)
56,476
Finance income, net
3,962
-
-
3,962
118
-
118
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
63,860
7,148
-
71,008
54,270
3,124
(800)
56,594
INCOME TAXES
26,152
-
(21,514)
4,638
1,585
(184)
1,401
NET INCOME
37,708
7,148
21,514
66,370
52,685
3,124
(616)
55,193
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.46
0.80
0.63
0.66
Diluted
0.44
0.78
0.61
0.64
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
82,449
82,449
83,234
83,234
Diluted
85,288
85,515
86,384
86,519
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Year Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Share Based
Undistributed Exempt Income
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
|
Other Income Related to IP Transactions
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
454,271
-
-
454,271
357,565
-
-
357,565
COST OF REVENUES
73,485
(1,917)
-
71,568
53,592
(1,108)
-
52,484
GROSS PROFIT
380,786
1,917
-
382,703
303,973
1,108
305,081
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
12,425
(3,166)
-
9,259
9,532
(1,554)
-
7,978
Sales and marketing
160,576
(17,302)
-
143,274
119,353
(8,274)
-
111,079
General and administrative
9,931
(2,067)
-
7,864
8,411
(1,026)
-
7,385
Other Income
-
-
-
-
(800)
-
800
-
TOTAL OPERATING
182,932
(22,535)
-
160,397
136,496
(10,854)
800
126,442
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
197,854
24,452
-
222,306
167,477
11,962
(800)
178,639
Finance income, net
3,612
-
-
3,612
525
-
-
525
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
201,466
24,452
-
225,918
168,002
11,962
(800)
179,164
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
39,946
-
(21,514)
18,432
2,928
-
(184)
2,744
NET INCOME
161,520
24,452
21,514
207,486
165,074
11,962
(616)
176,420
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(103)
-
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
161,520
24,452
21,514
207,486
164,971
11,962
(616)
176,317
NET INCOME PER
Basic
1.96
2.52
2.03
2.16
Diluted
1.89
2.42
1.92
2.05
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
82,482
82,482
81,445
81,445
Diluted
85,404
85,628
86,017
86,192
SOURCE InMode LTD