The Consumer Goods Forum: Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative LaunchPA

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) is pleased to present the participants of its newly formed Environmental Working Group (EWG). As the consumer goods industry's benchmark of choice to help drive trust and harmonisation among sustainability standards worldwide, the SSCI launched its EWG to develop benchmark criteria that will expand the SSCI Benchmark's scope from social to environmental sustainability.

The members of the EWG are Rita Bielinski, Director, Operations Sustainability, Land O'Lakes; Jessica Meisinger, Global Sustainability, Animal Health, Merck Animal Health; Janis McIntosh, Director of Marketing Innovation and Sustainability, Naturipe Farms; and Jo Ennion, Group Head of Environment, Sainsbury's.

The EWG is also chaired by Tamara Muruetagoiena, Director of Sustainability at the International Fresh Produce Association.

Said Muruetagoiena, "As Chair of this Working Group and through my connections to the fresh produce growing and production community, I will ensure the perspectives of fruit and vegetable growers are part of the SSCI's efforts to build trust and drive harmonization among environmental sustainability standards worldwide. At this moment in our history, it's never been more crucial to discover social, economic, and environmental opportunities for the global fresh produce community through sustainable actions, and I am proud to represent the global fresh produce community's and IFPA's voice on this Working Group."

Didier Bergeret, Director of Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum, added, "The SSCI is pleased to be working with this group to unpack the complexities of the environmental sustainability field and deliver a set of industry expectations for how businesses should approach and verify sustainability. With Tamara's leadership and the dedication and experience of the group's sustainability experts, I look forward to advancing on our goals and creating wider impact throughout the industry."

Companies and organisations interested in participating in this Working Group are encouraged to reach out to the SSCI team at ssci@theconsumergoodsforum.com.

About the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) builds trust in sustainability standards worldwide by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification programmes and recognising schemes that meet industry expectations. By providing an open-source list of recognised programmes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The SSCI improves transparency in the market, facilitates decision-making on schemes at both buyer and supplier level and sets the responsible sourcing expectations for the industry. The Initiative initially focuses on social compliance with the potential to expand the scope to environmental compliance. For more information, visit www.tcgfssci.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

