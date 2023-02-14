NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) (the "Company") today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"Urban Edge ended the year with strong results, most notably a 22% increase in fourth quarter FFO as Adjusted compared to fourth quarter 2021 and an 11% increase year-over-year," said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. "Among the highlights, our continued leasing momentum yielded over one million square feet of new leases executed in 2022, with an additional 800,000 square feet of leases under negotiation. We have visible NOI growth from our leased but not open pipeline, which increased by $5 million during the quarter to $29 million, representing 12% of current NOI. The majority of these leases are included in our active redevelopment pipeline which is expected to generate an approximate 12% unleveraged yield. Overall, we are very pleased with the strong performance that our team delivered in 2022 and are confident that our strategy focused on operating and redeveloping best-in-class retail properties in prime locations in high density markets continues to position us to deliver enhanced long-term value for our stakeholders."

Financial Results(1)(2)

Generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $13.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter compared to $42.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $46.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $102.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to gains recognized on the sale of real estate in 2021 and the accelerated amortization of below-market lease intangibles in connection with the termination of certain leases in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Generated Funds from Operations ("FFO") applicable to diluted common shareholders of $38.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the quarter compared to $67.8 million, or $0.56 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $145.2 million, or $1.19 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $180.3 million, or $1.48 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the accelerated amortization of below-market lease intangibles in connection with the termination of certain leases in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Generated FFO as Adjusted of $40.6 million, or $0.33 per share, for the quarter compared to $33.1 million, or $0.27 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $148.5 million, or $1.21 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $133.5 million, or $1.09 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to rent commencements on new leases and the net impact of property acquisitions of Woodmore Towne Centre in December 2021 and The Shops at Riverwood in June 2022.

Operating Results(1)(3)

Increased same-property Net Operating Income ("NOI"), including properties in redevelopment, by 6.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and by 2.9% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to rent commencements on new leases, higher recovery income and higher percentage rent and specialty leasing income. Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 7.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 4.2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Increased same-property NOI, excluding properties in redevelopment, by 6.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and by 4.1% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to rent commencements on new leases, higher recovery income and higher percentage rent and specialty leasing income. Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 6.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 5.3% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Reported same-property portfolio leased occupancy of 95.4%, an increase of 200 basis points compared to September 30, 2022 and 110 basis points compared to December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, a 187,000 sf vacant warehouse entered the same-property pool and was subsequently leased. Excluding the impact of the property pool change, the increase in same-property portfolio leased occupancy as compared to September 30, 2022 would have been 70 basis points.

Reported consolidated portfolio leased occupancy, excluding Sunrise Mall, of 94.8%, an increase of 300 basis points compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Executed 53 new leases, renewals and options totaling 788,000 sf during the quarter. Same-space leases totaled 564,000 sf and generated an average rent spread of 30.6% on a cash basis. The rent spread was driven by the execution of leases with Target at Bruckner Commons, T.J. Maxx at The Outlets at Montehiedra, Golf Galaxy at Goucher Commons and an industrial lease at East Hanover Warehouses.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity(1)(4)

Balance sheet highlights as of December 31, 2022, include:

Total liquidity of approximately $929 million, comprised of $129 million of cash on hand and $800 million available under our revolving credit agreement.

Mortgages payable of $1.7 billion, with a weighted average term to maturity of 4.1 years. Approximately 91% of outstanding debt is fixed rate.

Total market capitalization of approximately $3.4 billion comprised of 122.2 million fully-diluted common shares valued at $1.7 billion and $1.7 billion of debt.

Net debt to total market capitalization of 46%.

Leasing, Development and Redevelopment

During the quarter, the Company executed 576,000 sf of new leases, including a 139,000 sf lease with Target at Bruckner Commons and a 28,000 sf lease with T.J. Maxx at The Outlets at Montehiedra, backfilling a portion of the former Kmart spaces at these properties. The Company also executed a lease with Bestway Trucking, a logistics services company, to take over a vacant 187,000 sf warehouse acquired in 2021. The execution of this lease increased same-property leased occupancy by 130 basis points.

The Company commenced $19.9 million of redevelopment projects during the quarter and has a total of $216 million of active redevelopment projects under way, with estimated remaining costs to complete of $159.7 million. The active redevelopment projects are expected to generate an approximate 12% unleveraged yield.

During the quarter, the Company stabilized four redevelopment projects with aggregate estimated costs of $66.7 million. Kohl's commenced operations in 134,000 sf of space at Bergen Town Center during October 2022. Additionally, the first phase of the Huntington Commons redevelopment project was completed with the opening of ShopRite in December 2022. Two small shop projects were also stabilized at the Shops at Bruckner located in the Bronx, NY and at our property in Kearny, NJ.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company has signed leases that have not yet rent commenced that are expected to generate an additional $29 million of future annual gross rent, representing approximately 12% of NOI generated for the year ended December 31, 2022. Approximately $6.2 million of this amount is expected to be recognized in 2023.

2023 Outlook

The Company announced its outlook for full-year 2023 performance including anticipated net income of $0.27 to $0.33 per diluted share, FFO of $1.10 to $1.16 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.11 to $1.17 per diluted share. A reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted, the assumptions related to the 2023 outlook, and a reconciliation bridging our 2022 FFO per diluted share to our 2023 estimates are included on page 4.

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Operating Metrics" for definitions and additional detail. (2) Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. (3) Refer to page 11 for a reconciliation of net income to NOI and Same-Property NOI for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. (4) Net debt as of December 31, 2022 is calculated as total consolidated debt of $1.7 billion less total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $129 million.

2023 Earnings Guidance

The Company's 2023 earnings guidance anticipates net income of $0.27 to $0.33 per diluted share, FFO of $1.10 to $1.16 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.11 to $1.17 per diluted share. Below is a summary of the underlying assumptions and a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings, FFO, and FFO as Adjusted per diluted share.

The Company's full year outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, of (1.0%) to 2.0%

Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible of 0.5% to 3.5%

No new acquisitions or dispositions

G&A expenses ranging from $35.5 million to $37.5 million

Interest and debt expense ranging from $70.1 million to $73.0 million

Excludes items that impact FFO comparability, including loss on extinguishment of debt or any one-time items outside of the ordinary course of business

Guidance 2023E Per Diluted Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Low High Net income $ 33,200 $ 40,200 $ 0.27 $ 0.33 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (1,600 ) (1,600 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated subsidiaries 600 600 - - Net income attributable to common shareholders 32,200 39,200 0.26 0.32 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 101,300 101,300 0.83 0.83 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership 1,600 1,600 0.01 0.01 FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 135,100 142,100 1.10 1.16 Adjustments to FFO: Transaction, severance and litigation expenses 900 900 0.01 0.01 FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 136,000 $ 143,000 $ 1.11 $ 1.17

The following table is a reconciliation bridging our 2022 FFO per diluted share to the Company's estimated 2023 FFO per diluted share:

Per Diluted Share Low High 2022 FFO per diluted share $ 1.19 $ 1.19 Items impacting FFO comparability(1) 0.02 0.02 Interest and debt expense (0.10 ) (0.09 ) Same-property NOI growth, including redevelopment (0.02 ) 0.03 Recurring general and administrative and other expenses 0.01 0.01 2023E FFO per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 1.16

(1) Includes adjustments to FFO for fiscal year 2022 which impact comparability. See "Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted" on page 10 for more information.

The Company is providing a projection of anticipated net income solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's projections are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions about the Company's business, and the industry and the markets in which it operates; there are known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with these projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ from the guidance set forth above. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its 2023 earnings guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" disclosures on page 7 of this document and "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the primary GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of the Company's operational results. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the investing public, and thus such reported measures are subject to change. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results. Additionally, the Company's computation of non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP metrics reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define these metrics differently and, as a result, it is important to understand the manner in which the Company defines and calculates each of its non-GAAP metrics. The following non-GAAP measures are commonly used by the Company and investing public to understand and evaluate our operating results and performance:

FFO: The Company believes FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of its operating performance that is a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry and, in particular real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and the Company, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable real estate and land when connected to the main business of a REIT, impairments on depreciable real estate or land related to a REIT's main business, earnings from consolidated partially owned entities and rental property depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of comparable period operating results generated from FFO primarily because it excludes the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance, and is not indicative of cash flow as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make cash distributions.

FFO as Adjusted: The Company provides disclosure of FFO as Adjusted because it believes it is a useful supplemental measure of its core operating performance that facilitates comparability of historical financial periods. FFO as Adjusted is calculated by making certain adjustments to FFO to account for items the Company does not believe are representative of ongoing core operating results, including non-comparable revenues and expenses. The Company's method of calculating FFO as Adjusted may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

NOI: The Company uses NOI internally to make investment and capital allocation decisions and to compare the unlevered performance of our properties to our peers. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared across periods, NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company calculates NOI using net income as defined by GAAP reflecting only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, adjusted for non-cash rental income and expense, and income or expenses that we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, if any. In addition, the Company uses NOI margin, calculated as NOI divided by total property revenue, which the Company believes is useful to investors for similar reasons.

Same-property NOI: The Company provides disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis, which includes the results of properties that were owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 69 properties for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and 68 properties for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Information provided on a same-property basis excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area ("GLA") is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired or sold during the periods being compared. As such, same-property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, redevelopment, acquisition or disposition of properties during the periods presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the operating performance of the Company's properties. While there is judgment surrounding changes in designations, a property is removed from the same-property pool when it is designated as a redevelopment property because it is undergoing significant renovation or retenanting pursuant to a formal plan that is expected to have a significant impact on its operating income. A development or redevelopment property is moved back to the same-property pool once a substantial portion of the NOI growth expected from the development or redevelopment is reflected in both the current and comparable prior year period, generally one year after at least 80% of the expected NOI from the project is realized on a cash basis. Acquisitions are moved into the same-property pool once we have owned the property for the entirety of the comparable periods and the property is not under significant development or redevelopment. The Company has also provided disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis adjusted to include redevelopment properties. Same-property NOI may include other adjustments as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and same-property NOI included in the tables accompanying this press release. We also present this metric excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures utilized by us in various financial ratios. The White Paper on EBITDAre, approved by Nareit's Board of Governors in September 2017, defines EBITDAre as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are presented to assist investors in the evaluation of REITs, as a measure of the Company's operational performance as they exclude various items that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance and because they approximate key performance measures in our debt covenants. Accordingly, the Company believes that the use of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as opposed to income before income taxes, in various ratios provides meaningful performance measures related to the Company's ability to meet various coverage tests for the stated periods. Adjusted EBITDAre may include other adjustments not indicative of operating results as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre included in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company also presents the ratio of net debt (net of cash) to annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as of December 31, 2022, and net debt (net of cash) to total market capitalization, which it believes is useful to investors as a supplemental measure in evaluating the Company's balance sheet leverage. The presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is consistent with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented in prior periods.

The Company believes net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP performance measures outlined above. Reconciliations of these measures to net income have been provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Metrics

The Company presents certain operating metrics related to our properties, including occupancy, leasing activity and rental rates. Operating metrics are used by the Company and are useful to investors in facilitating an understanding of the operational performance for our properties.

Occupancy metrics represent the percentage of occupied gross leasable area based on executed leases (including properties in development and redevelopment) and include leases signed, but for which rent has not yet commenced. Same-property portfolio leased occupancy includes properties that have been owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 69 properties for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and 68 properties for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Occupancy metrics presented for the Company's same-property portfolio excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired within the past 12 months or properties sold during the periods being compared.

Executed new leases, renewals and exercised options are presented on a same-space basis. Same-space leases represent those leases signed on spaces for which there was a previous lease.

The Company occasionally provides disclosures by tenant categories which include anchors, shops and industrial/self-storage. Anchors and shops are further broken down by local vs. regional/national tenants. We define anchor tenants as those who have a leased area of >10,000 sf. Local tenants are defined as those with less than five locations. Regional tenants are those with five or more locations in a single region. National tenants are defined as those with five or more locations and operate in two or more regions.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 535,770 $ 543,827 Buildings and improvements 2,468,385 2,441,797 Construction in progress 314,190 212,296 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 8,539 7,530 Total 3,326,884 3,205,450 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (791,485 ) (753,947 ) Real estate, net 2,535,399 2,451,503 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,161 69,361 Cash and cash equivalents 85,518 164,478 Restricted cash 43,256 55,358 Tenant and other receivables 17,523 15,812 Receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents 64,713 62,692 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $40,983 and $37,361, respectively 62,856 71,107 Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $20,107 and $17,641, respectively 26,799 20,694 Prepaid expenses and other assets 77,207 74,111 Total assets $ 2,977,432 $ 2,985,116 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,691,690 $ 1,687,190 Operating lease liabilities 59,789 64,578 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 102,519 84,829 Identified intangible liabilities, net of accumulated amortization of $40,816 and $35,029, respectively 93,328 100,625 Total liabilities 1,947,326 1,937,222 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares: $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 117,450,951 and 117,147,986 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,173 1,170 Additional paid-in capital 1,011,293 1,001,253 Accumulated other comprehensive income 629 - Accumulated deficit (36,104 ) (7,091 ) Noncontrolling interests: Operating partnership 39,209 39,616 Consolidated subsidiaries 13,906 12,946 Total equity 1,030,106 1,047,894 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,977,432 $ 2,985,116

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 101,331 $ 128,210 $ 396,376 $ 422,467 Other income 262 366 1,562 2,615 Total revenue 101,593 128,576 397,938 425,082 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 24,871 23,797 98,432 92,331 Real estate taxes 14,202 16,018 61,864 63,844 Property operating 17,861 16,657 74,334 68,531 General and administrative 11,480 10,866 43,087 39,152 Casualty and impairment loss - 96 - 468 Lease expense 3,133 3,207 12,460 12,872 Total expenses 71,547 70,641 290,177 277,198 Gain on sale of real estate - - 353 18,648 Interest income 394 57 1,107 360 Interest and debt expense (15,468 ) (13,745 ) (58,979 ) (57,938 ) Income before income taxes 14,972 44,247 50,242 108,954 Income tax expense (641 ) (234 ) (2,903 ) (1,139 ) Net income 14,331 44,013 47,339 107,815 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (547 ) (1,688 ) (1,895 ) (4,296 ) Consolidated subsidiaries (109 ) 128 726 (833 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,675 $ 42,453 $ 46,170 $ 102,686 Earnings per common share - Basic: $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.88 Earnings per common share - Diluted: $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 117,385 117,088 117,366 117,029 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 121,588 117,138 121,640 121,447

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of FFO and FFO as Adjusted.

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 14,331 $ 44,013 $ 47,339 $ 107,815 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (547 ) (1,688 ) (1,895 ) (4,296 ) Consolidated subsidiaries (109 ) 128 726 (833 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 13,675 42,453 46,170 102,686 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 24,605 23,570 97,460 91,468 Gain on sale of real estate - - (353 ) (18,648 ) Real estate impairment loss - 96 - 468 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership 547 1,688 1,895 4,296 FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 38,827 67,807 145,172 180,270 FFO per diluted common share(1) 0.32 0.56 1.19 1.48 Adjustments to FFO: Transaction, severance and litigation expenses(2) 3,132 590 4,938 861 Reinstatement of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents, net (149 ) (1,134 ) (384 ) (1,216 ) Real estate tax settlements related to prior periods(5) (1,232 ) - (1,232 ) - Impact of lease terminations(3) - (33,462 ) - (44,540 ) Tax impact of Puerto Rico transactions(4) - (684 ) - (1,137 ) Tenant bankruptcy settlement income - (19 ) (36 ) (771 ) FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 40,578 $ 33,098 $ 148,458 $ 133,467 FFO as Adjusted per diluted common share(1) $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 1.21 $ 1.09 Weighted Average diluted common shares(1) 122,160 121,795 122,318 122,107

(1) Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate FFO per share and FFO as Adjusted per share for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively are higher than the GAAP weighted average diluted shares as a result of the dilutive impact of LTIP and OP units which may be redeemed for our common shares. (2) Amounts for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 include $1.8 million of severance expense and $0.7 million of accelerated stock compensation expense related to the departure of certain executives of the Company in the fourth quarter of 2022. The remainder is related to non-routine litigation expenses and transaction costs. (3) Amounts reflect accelerated amortization of $33.5 million and $44.5 million of below-market intangible liabilities, net of the portion attributable to noncontrolling interests, (classified within property rental revenues in the consolidated statements of income) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Amount for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 reflects final adjustments to local and state income taxes in connection with the debt transactions and legal entity reorganization at our malls in Puerto Rico in 2020. (5) The real estate tax settlement adjustments related to prior periods totaled $1.4 million. The $1.2 million adjustment to FFO in calculating FFO as Adjusted is net of the portion attributable to the noncontrolling interest in Sunrise Mall.

Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Property NOI

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to NOI, same-property NOI and same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of NOI and same-property NOI.

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 14,331 $ 44,013 $ 47,339 $ 107,815 Other (income) expense 175 (37 ) (125 ) (561 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,871 23,797 98,432 92,331 General and administrative expense 11,480 10,866 43,087 39,152 Real estate impairment loss - 96 - 468 Gain on sale of real estate - - (353 ) (18,648 ) Interest income (394 ) (57 ) (1,107 ) (360 ) Interest and debt expense 15,468 13,745 58,979 57,938 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - Income tax expense 641 234 2,903 1,139 Non-cash revenue and expenses (1,969 ) (36,471 ) (8,257 ) (55,463 ) NOI 64,603 56,186 240,898 223,811 Adjustments: Tenant bankruptcy settlement income and lease termination income (704 ) (19 ) (822 ) (1,313 ) Sunrise Mall net operating (income) loss(5) (794 ) 371 2,544 3,031 Real estate tax settlements related to prior periods(1) (1,441 ) - (1,441 ) - Non-same property NOI and other(2) (7,070 ) (5,146 ) (31,117 ) (23,687 ) Same-property NOI(3) $ 54,594 $ 51,392 $ 210,062 $ 201,842 NOI related to properties being redeveloped 5,123 4,832 19,054 20,915 Same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment(4) $ 59,717 $ 56,224 $ 229,116 $ 222,757

(1) NOI for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 includes $1.4 million of prior year real estate tax adjustments, inclusive of the portion attributable to noncontrolling interests, for the settlement of successful appeals. (2) Non-same property NOI includes NOI related to properties being redeveloped and properties acquired or disposed in the period. (3) Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 6.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 5.3% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. (4) Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 7.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 4.2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. (5) Net operating (income)/loss at Sunrise Mall for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 includes real estate tax settlements of $1.3 million related to the current year. Excluding the impact of the current year real estate tax settlements, net operating loss for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 is $0.6 million and $3.9 million, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 14,331 $ 44,013 $ 47,339 $ 107,815 Depreciation and amortization 24,871 23,797 98,432 92,331 Interest and debt expense 15,468 13,745 58,979 57,938 Income tax expense 641 234 2,903 1,139 Gain on sale of real estate - - (353 ) (18,648 ) Real estate impairment loss - 96 - 468 EBITDAre 55,311 81,885 207,300 241,043 Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDAre: Transaction, severance and litigation expenses(1) 3,132 590 4,938 861 Reinstatement of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents, net (149 ) (1,134 ) (384 ) (1,216 ) Real estate tax settlements related to prior periods(2) (1,441 ) - (1,441 ) - Impact of lease terminations(3) - (33,462 ) - (45,943 ) Tenant bankruptcy settlement income - (19 ) (36 ) (771 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 56,853 $ 47,860 $ 210,377 $ 193,974

(1) Amounts for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 include $1.8 million of severance expense and $0.7 million of accelerated stock compensation expense related to the departure of certain executives of the Company in the fourth quarter of 2022. The remainder is related to non-routine litigation expenses and transaction costs. (2) Amount reflects $1.4 million of prior year real estate tax adjustments, inclusive of the portion attributable to noncontrolling interests, for the settlement of successful appeals. (3) Amount reflects accelerated amortization of $33.5 million and $45.9 million of below-market intangible liabilities (classified within property rental revenues in the consolidated statements of income) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

