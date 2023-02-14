Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5TU ISIN: US60471A1016 Ticker-Symbol: 55I0 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
09:15 Uhr
6,850 Euro
+0,100
+1,48 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8007,05015:17
6,8007,05015:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES INC6,850+1,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.