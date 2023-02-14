PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM):

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $1.5 billion, up 18% year over year, driven by Commercial Aerospace, up 29% year over year

Net income of $111 million, or $0.26 per share, versus $77 million, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter 2021

Net income excluding special items of $160 million, or $0.38 per share, versus $130 million, or $0.30 per share, in the fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $336 million, up 14% year over year

Generated $455 million cash from operations; $410 million of free cash flow; $89 million of cash used for financing activities; and $29 million of cash used for investing activities

Cash balance at end of quarter of $792 million; $65 million of common stock repurchases; $0.04 per share dividend on common stock; $9 million of debt repurchases

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $5.7 billion, up 14% year over year, driven by Commercial Aerospace, up 28% year over year

Net income of $469 million, or $1.11 per share, versus $258 million, or $0.59 per share, in the full year 2021

Net income excluding special items of $593 million, or $1.40 per share, versus $442 million, or $1.01 per share, in the full year 2021

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $1.3 billion, up 12% year over year

Generated $733 million cash from operations; $193 million in capital expenditures, less than depreciation & amortization of $265 million; $540 million of free cash flow; $526 million of cash used for financing activities; and $135 million of cash used for investing activities

$400 million of common stock repurchases; $44 million in dividends; $69 million of debt repurchases

2023 Guidance1

Q1 2023 Guidance FY 2023 Guidance Low Midpoint High Low Midpoint High Revenue $1.475B $1.500B $1.525B $6.000B $6.100B $6.200B Adj. EBITDA* $325M $335M $345M $1.335B $1.375B $1.415B Adj. EBITDA Margin* 22.0% 22.3% 22.6% 22.3% 22.5% 22.8% Adj. Earnings per Share* $0.35 $0.37 $0.39 $1.53 $1.60 $1.67 Free Cash Flow $580M $615M $650M

* Excluding Special Items

1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as the directly comparable GAAP measures, are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures - for further detail, see "2023 Guidance" below.

Key Announcements

In the fourth quarter 2022, Howmet Aerospace repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock for $65 million, bringing full year 2022 share repurchases to approximately 11.4 million shares for $400 million at an average price per share of $35.22; approximately $947 million remains authorized for share repurchase.

In the fourth quarter 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $9 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Notes due 2024 ("2024 Notes"), bringing full year 2022 debt repurchases to approximately $69 million with cash on hand. Debt actions taken over the course of full year 2022 reduces annualized interest expense by approximately $4 million.

In January 2023, the Company repurchased an additional $26 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 2024 Notes with cash on hand.

The Company increased the quarterly dividend of its common stock from $0.02 per share to $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter 2022.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today reported fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 results. The Company reported fourth quarter 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, up 18% year over year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial aerospace market of 29%.

Howmet Aerospace reported net income of $111 million, or $0.26 per share, in the fourth quarter 2022 versus net income of $77 million, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter 2021. Net income excluding special items was $160 million, or $0.38 per share, in the fourth quarter 2022, versus $130 million, or $0.30 per share, in the fourth quarter 2021. Net income included an approximately $50 million charge from special items, primarily non-cash and principally related to pension liabilities, in the fourth quarter 2022. Operating income margin was up approximately 310 basis points year over year at 14.5% in the fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $336 million, up 14% year over year. The year-over-year increase was driven by volume growth in the commercial aerospace market. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding special items, was down approximately 80 basis points year over year at 22.2% while passing through approximately $55 million of additional material costs year over year. Excluding material cost pass through, adjusted EBITDA margin excluding special items was 23.0%.

Full year 2022 revenues were $5.7 billion, up 14% year over year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial aerospace market of 28%. Net income of $469 million, or $1.11 per share, in the full year 2022 was up versus net income of $258 million, or $0.59 per share, in the full year 2021. Net income excluding special items was $593 million, or $1.40 per share, in the full year 2022, versus $442 million, or $1.01 per share, in the full year 2021. Operating income margin was up approximately 120 basis points year over year at 16.2% in the full year 2022.

Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $1.3 billion, up 12% year over year. The year-over-year increase was driven by volume growth in the commercial aerospace market. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding special items, was down approximately 30 basis points year over year at 22.5% while passing through approximately $225 million of additional material costs year over year. Excluding material cost pass through, adjusted EBITDA margin excluding special items was 23.5% and year-over-year flow through of incremental revenue to Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was strong at approximately 30%.

Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant said, " Howmet Aerospace delivered a solid finish to 2022. The team drove strong revenue growth and improved profitability in 2022 against a choppy backcloth with uneven aircraft and engine build rate increases and inflationary pressures. The fourth quarter 2022 marks the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue, Adjusted EBITDA2, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 growth. Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was a healthy 22.2%, while Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 matched the midpoint of guidance and grew 27% year over year."

Mr. Plant continued, " Turning to full year 2023, currently, air travel conditions are very favorable, and airlines are experiencing strong growth, demanding new, more fuel-efficient aircraft. While industry demand is expected to be robust, Howmet Aerospace relies on aircraft and engine builds by the major OEMs, and the Company is taking a conservative view of 2023 until we see consistent build rate increases. Underpinning full year 2023 guidance are assumed monthly build rates of approximately 30 for the Boeing 737-MAX and 53 to 54 for the Airbus A320 family, and approximately 30 Boeing 787 builds and 65 to 70 Airbus A350 builds for the year."

" Cash generation in full year 2022 was strong, supporting $400 million in common stock repurchases, $44 million in dividends paid, and $69 million in debt repurchases. Howmet Aerospace ended the year with $792 million in cash, and total debt less cash in the fourth quarter was a record low since Separation. The Company's balance sheet has never been stronger, and continued healthy free cash flow generation supports additional capital allocation actions."

2 Excluding Special Items

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Performance

Engine Products

Engine Products reported revenue of $732 million, an increase of 21% year over year, due to growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace and oil and gas markets, and an increase in material cost pass through. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $191 million, up 26% year over year, driven by commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and oil and gas volumes, as well as strong productivity gains. The segment added approximately 950 net headcount since the fourth quarter 2021 in anticipation of future revenue increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 110 basis points year over year to 26.1%.

Fastening Systems

Fastening Systems reported revenue of $285 million, an increase of 11% year over year due to growth in the commercial aerospace market with narrow body recovery as well as an increase in material cost pass through. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, down 3% year over year, driven by lower labor productivity of new hires. The segment added approximately 400 net headcount since the fourth quarter 2021 in anticipation of future revenue increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 300 basis points year over year to 20.4%.

Engineered Structures

Engineered Structures reported revenue of $230 million, an increase of 21% year over year due to growth in the narrow body commercial aerospace market, commercial aerospace share gain, and an increase in material cost pass through, partially offset by Boeing 787 production declines. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $34 million, up 10% year over year, driven by favorable volume in the narrow body commercial aerospace market more than offsetting Boeing 787 production declines. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 150 basis points year over year to 14.8%.

Forged Wheels

Forged Wheels reported revenue of $266 million, an increase of 14% year over year due to higher aluminum material and other inflationary cost pass through and a 3% increase in volume, offset by unfavorable foreign currency movements. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, flat year over year, driven by unfavorable foreign currency movements partially offset by favorable volume. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 370 basis points year over year to 27.1% including the impact of higher aluminum material costs, which are passed through to customers. Higher aluminum prices unfavorably impacted year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter 2022 by approximately 300 basis points.

Full Year 2022 Segment Performance

Segment performance in 2022 included the following:

Engine Products revenue of $2.7 billion, up 18% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $729 million, up $165 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.0%, up 230 basis points year over year.

revenue of $2.7 billion, up 18% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $729 million, up $165 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.0%, up 230 basis points year over year. Fastening Systems revenue of $1.1 billion, up 7% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $234 million, down $5 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.9%, down 200 basis points year over year.

revenue of $1.1 billion, up 7% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $234 million, down $5 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.9%, down 200 basis points year over year. Engineered Structures revenue of $790 million, up 9% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $111 million, up $8 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.1%, down 10 basis points year over year.

revenue of $790 million, up 9% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $111 million, up $8 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.1%, down 10 basis points year over year. Forged Wheels revenue of $1.1 billion, up 15% year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA was $278 million, down $16 million year over year; segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.3%, down 560 basis points year over year. Higher aluminum prices unfavorably impacted year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin in the full year 2022 by approximately 350 basis points.

Repurchased Approximately 1.7 Million Shares in Fourth Quarter 2022, 11.4 Million Shares in Full Year 2022

In the fourth quarter 2022, Howmet Aerospace repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock for $65 million, bringing full year 2022 share repurchases to approximately 11.4 million shares for $400 million at an average price per share of $35.22. As of February 1, 2023, total share repurchase authorization available was approximately $947 million.

Repurchased Approximately $9 Million of Debt in Fourth Quarter 2022, $69 Million of Debt in Full Year 2022

In the fourth quarter 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $9 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Notes due 2024, bringing full year 2022 debt repurchases to approximately $69 million with cash on hand. Debt actions taken over the course of full year 2022 reduces annualized interest expense by approximately $4 million.

Repurchased Approximately $26 Million of Debt in January 2023

In January 2023, the Company repurchased an additional $26 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 2024 Notes with cash on hand.

Howmet Aerospace Increased Common Stock Dividend in the Fourth Quarter 2022

The Company increased the quarterly dividend of its common stock from $0.02 per share to $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter 2022.

2023 Guidance

Q1 2023 Guidance FY 2023 Guidance Low Midpoint High Low Midpoint High Revenue $1.475B $1.500B $1.525B $6.000B $6.100B $6.200B Adj. EBITDA1, 2 $325M $335M $345M $1.335B $1.375B $1.415B Adj. EBITDA Margin1, 2 22.0% 22.3% 22.6% 22.3% 22.5% 22.8% Adj. Earnings per Share1, 2 $0.35 $0.37 $0.39 $1.53 $1.60 $1.67 Free Cash Flow2 $580M $615M $650M 1) Excluding Special Items 2) Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the directly comparable GAAP measures, are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures, such as the effects of foreign currency movements, gains or losses on sales of assets, taxes, and any future restructuring or impairment charges. In addition, there is inherent variability already included in the GAAP measures, including, but not limited to, price/mix and volume. Howmet Aerospace believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Full Year 2023 Guidance assumes the following aircraft build rates:

Boeing 737-MAX: approximately 30 builds per month on average

Airbus A320 family: approximately 53-54 builds per month on average

Boeing 787: approximately 30 builds for the year

Airbus A350: approximately 65-70 builds for the year

Howmet Aerospace expects higher Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to drive growth in Adjusted Earnings per Share excluding special items in full year 2023. The Company expects the impact of higher non-cash pension expense to be offset by capital allocation actions. Capital allocation to common stock and/or debt repurchases depends on market conditions, profitability, and cash generation, among other factors.

Howmet Aerospace will hold its quarterly conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The call will be webcast via www.howmet.com. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 14, via the "Investors" section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via Howmet Aerospace's Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/howmetaerospace.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions, except per-share and share amounts) Quarter ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Sales $ 1,513 $ 1,433 $ 1,285 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 1,110 1,056 938 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 63 73 61 Research and development expenses 9 7 4 Provision for depreciation and amortization 67 65 67 Restructuring and other charges(1) 44 4 68 Operating income 220 228 147 Loss on debt redemption - - 5 Interest expense, net 57 57 58 Other expense, net 15 67 6 Income before income taxes 148 104 78 Provision for income taxes 37 24 1 Net income $ 111 $ 80 $ 77 Amounts Attributable to Howmet Aerospace Common Shareholders: Earnings per share - basic(2)(3): Net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Average number of shares(3)(4) 413,657,108 414,646,509 425,660,650 Earnings per share - diluted(2)(3): Net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Average number of shares(4) 419,082,115 419,748,839 431,460,887 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 412,155,057 413,704,596 421,691,912

(1) Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included pension settlement charges of $51, gain on sale of assets of ($8), and asset impairments and accelerated depreciation of $1. Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included pension settlement charges of $3 and other, net of $1. Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 included pension settlement charges of $66, gain on sale of assets of ($12), asset impairments and accelerated depreciation of $7, layoff costs of $5, and other, net of $2. (2) In order to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share, preferred stock dividends declared of $1 for the quarters presented need to be subtracted from Net income. (3) For the quarters presented, the difference between the diluted average number of shares and the basic average number of shares related to share equivalents associated with outstanding awards and employee stock options. (4) As average shares outstanding are used in the calculation of both basic and diluted earnings per share, the full impact of share repurchases is not realized in EPS in the year of repurchase for the periods presented.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions, except per-share and share amounts) For the year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 5,663 $ 4,972 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 4,103 3,596 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 288 251 Research and development expenses 32 17 Provision for depreciation and amortization 265 270 Restructuring and other charges(1) 56 90 Operating income 919 748 Loss on debt redemption 2 146 Interest expense, net 229 259 Other expense, net 82 19 Income before income taxes 606 324 Provision for income taxes 137 66 Net income $ 469 $ 258 Amounts Attributable to Howmet Aerospace Common Shareholders: Net income $ 467 $ 256 Earnings per share - basic(2)(3): Net income per share $ 1.12 $ 0.60 Average number of shares(4) 416,043,332 429,834,301 Earnings per share - diluted(2)(3): Net income per share $ 1.11 $ 0.59 Average number of shares(4) 421,438,922 435,471,834

(1) Restructuring and other charges for the year ended December 31, 2022 included pension settlement charges of $58, gain on sale of assets of ($8), other, net of $5, and asset impairments and accelerated depreciation of $1. Restructuring and other charges for the year ended December 31, 2021 included pension settlement charges of $75, asset impairments and accelerated depreciation of $15, net gain on sale of assets of ($8), layoff costs of $7, and other, net of $1. (2) In order to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share, preferred stock dividends declared of $2 for the years presented need to be subtracted from Net income. (3) For the years presented, the difference between the diluted average number of shares and the basic average number of shares related to share equivalents associated with outstanding awards and employee stock options. (4) As average shares outstanding are used in the calculation of both basic and diluted earnings per share, the full impact of share repurchases is not realized in EPS in the year of repurchase for the years presented.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 791 $ 720 Receivables from customers, less allowances of $1 in 2022 and $- in 2021 506 367 Other receivables 31 53 Inventories 1,609 1,402 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206 195 Total current assets 3,143 2,737 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 2,332 2,467 Goodwill 4,013 4,067 Deferred income taxes 54 184 Intangibles, net 521 549 Other noncurrent assets 192 215 Total assets $ 10,255 $ 10,219 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 962 $ 732 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 195 198 Taxes, including income taxes 48 61 Accrued interest payable 75 74 Other current liabilities 202 183 Short-term debt - 5 Total current liabilities 1,482 1,253 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 4,162 4,227 Accrued pension benefits 633 771 Accrued other postretirement benefits 109 153 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 268 307 Total liabilities 6,654 6,711 Equity Howmet Aerospace shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 55 55 Common stock 412 422 Additional capital 3,947 4,291 Retained earnings 1,028 603 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,841 ) (1,863 ) Total equity 3,601 3,508 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,255 $ 10,219

Howmet Aerospace and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 469 $ 258 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided from operations: Depreciation and amortization 265 270 Deferred income taxes 79 38 Restructuring and other charges 56 90 Net realized and unrealized losses 18 9 Net periodic pension cost 24 18 Stock-based compensation 54 41 Loss on debt redemption 2 146 Other 12 20 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Increase in receivables (161 ) (337 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (234 ) 60 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (6 ) 11 Increase in accounts payable, trade 246 144 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 23 (146 ) Decrease in taxes, including income taxes (12 ) (41 ) Pension contributions (43 ) (96 ) Decrease (increase) in noncurrent assets 1 (13 ) Decrease in noncurrent liabilities (60 ) (23 ) Cash provided from operations 733 449 Financing Activities Net change in short-term borrowings (5 ) (9 ) Additions to debt - 700 Repurchases and payments on debt (69 ) (1,538 ) Debt issuance costs - (11 ) Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (2 ) (138 ) Repurchase of common stock (400 ) (430 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 16 22 Dividends paid to shareholders (44 ) (19 ) Other (22 ) (21 ) Cash used for financing activities (526 ) (1,444 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures (193 ) (199 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses 58 32 Sales of debt securities - 6 Cash receipts from sold receivables - 267 Other - 1 Cash (used for) provided from investing activities (135 ) 107 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) (1 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70 (889 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 722 1,611 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 792 $ 722

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 2022 Engine Products Third-party sales $ 534 $ 544 $ 599 $ 605 $2,282 $ 631 $ 652 $ 683 $ 732 $2,698 Inter-segment sales $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $4 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $4 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 31 $ 30 $ 31 $ 32 $124 $ 31 $ 31 $ 31 $ 32 $125 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 132 $ 130 $ 151 $ 151 $564 $ 173 $ 179 $ 186 $ 191 $729 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.7 % 23.9 % 25.2 % 25.0 % 24.7% 27.4 % 27.5 % 27.2 % 26.1 % 27.0% Restructuring and other charges $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 $ 59 $74 $ 3 $ 4 $ 2 $ 20 $29 Capital expenditures $ 11 $ 16 $ 21 $ 26 $74 $ 27 $ 24 $ 23 $ 20 $94 Fastening Systems Third-party sales $ 272 $ 262 $ 254 $ 256 $1,044 $ 264 $ 277 $ 291 $ 285 $1,117 Inter-segment sales $ - $ - $ - $ - $- $ - $ - $ - $ - $- Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 12 $ 13 $ 12 $ 12 $49 $ 12 $ 11 $ 11 $ 11 $45 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 57 $ 63 $ 59 $ 60 $239 $ 56 $ 56 $ 64 $ 58 $234 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.0 % 24.0 % 23.2 % 23.4 % 22.9% 21.2 % 20.2 % 22.0 % 20.4 % 20.9% Restructuring and other charges (credits) $ 2 $ 3 $ 3 $ (8 ) $- $ (3 ) $ - $ - $ 11 $8 Capital expenditures $ 5 $ 9 $ 8 $ 20 $42 $ 15 $ 8 $ 7 $ 9 $39 Engineered Structures Third-party sales $ 176 $ 160 $ 199 $ 190 $725 $ 182 $ 185 $ 193 $ 230 $790 Inter-segment sales $ 1 $ 2 $ 1 $ 2 $6 $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ 1 $6 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 12 $ 13 $ 12 $ 12 $49 $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $48 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 22 $ 24 $ 26 $ 31 $103 $ 23 $ 26 $ 28 $ 34 $111 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.5 % 15.0 % 13.1 % 16.3 % 14.2% 12.6 % 14.1 % 14.5 % 14.8 % 14.1% Restructuring and other charges $ 1 $ - $ - $ 15 $16 $ 2 $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $7 Capital expenditures $ 5 $ 5 $ 3 $ 8 $21 $ 7 $ 2 $ 3 $ 5 $17 Forged Wheels Third-party sales $ 227 $ 229 $ 231 $ 234 $921 $ 247 $ 279 $ 266 $ 266 $1,058 Inter-segment sales $ - $ - $ - $ - $- $ - $ - $ - $ - $- Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 10 $ 9 $ 10 $ 10 $39 $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $40 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 80 $ 70 $ 72 $ 72 $294 $ 67 $ 75 $ 64 $ 72 $278 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.2 % 30.6 % 31.2 % 30.8 % 31.9% 27.1 % 26.9 % 24.1 % 27.1 % 26.3% Restructuring and other charges $ - $ - $ - $ - $- $ - $ - $ - $ 2 $2 Capital expenditures $ 9 $ 13 $ 15 $ 8 $45 $ 9 $ 5 $ 6 $ 8 $28 Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) Reconciliation of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Income Before Income Taxes 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 2022 Income before income taxes $ 113 $ 110 $ 23 $ 78 $ 324 $ 171 $ 183 $ 104 $ 148 $ 606 Loss on debt redemption - 23 118 5 146 - 2 - - 2 Interest expense, net 72 66 63 58 259 58 57 57 57 229 Other expense (income), net 4 8 1 6 19 1 (1 ) 67 15 82 Operating income $ 189 $ 207 $ 205 $ 147 $ 748 $ 230 $ 241 $ 228 $ 220 $ 919 Segment provision for depreciation and amortization 65 65 65 66 261 65 64 64 65 258 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring and other charges 9 5 8 68 90 2 6 4 44 56 Corporate expense(1) 28 10 30 33 101 22 25 46 26 119 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 291 $ 287 $ 308 $ 314 $ 1,200 $ 319 $ 336 $ 342 $ 355 $ 1,352

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Howmet's definition of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation and amortization. Special items, including Restructuring and other charges, are excluded from net margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate. (1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Corporate expense included $10 of costs related to fires at two plants, net of reimbursement. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Corporate expense included ($4) of reimbursement related to legal and advisory charges and ($3) of net reimbursement related to fires at two plants. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Corporate expense included $10 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items and $1 of costs related to fires at two plants, net of reimbursement. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Corporate expense included $25 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items and ($11) of net reimbursement related to fires at two plants. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Corporate expense included $5 of costs related to fires at two plants and ($3) of reimbursement related to legal and advisory charges. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Corporate expense included $2 of costs related to fires at two plants and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Corporate expense included $25 of costs related to fires at three plants and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's cast house in Barberton, Ohio, which produces aluminum ingot used in the production of wheels for the North American commercial transportation market, experienced a mechanical failure resulting in substantial heat and fire-related damage to equipment. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Corporate expense included $4 of costs related to fires at three plants, net of reimbursement, and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Free cash flow Quarter ended Year ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Cash provided from operations $ 55 $ 158 $ 65 $ 455 $ 733 Capital expenditures (62 ) (44 ) (42 ) (45 ) (193 ) Free cash flow $ (7 ) $ 114 $ 23 $ 410 $ 540 The Accounts Receivable Securitization program remains unchanged at $250 outstanding. The proceeds from the sale of the corporate center in the second quarter are part of cash provided from investing activities which are not included in Free cash flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures (due to the fact that these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand the Company's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations). It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollar millions, except per-share and share amounts) Reconciliation of Net income excluding Special items Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 Net income $ 77 $ 80 $ 111 $ 258 $ 469 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.59 $ 1.11 Special items: Restructuring and other charges 68 4 44 90 56 Discrete tax items(1) 18 (2 ) 3 9 (8 ) Other special items Debt tender fees and related costs 4 - - 147 2 Plant fire (reimbursements) costs, net (11 ) 25 4 (3 ) 36 Judgment from legal proceeding - 65 - - 65 Legal and other advisory reimbursements - - - (4 ) (3 ) Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items 25 1 1 35 3 Other tax items 3 - - - - Total Other special items 21 91 5 175 103 Tax impact(2) (54 ) (21 ) (3 ) (90 ) (27 ) Net income excluding Special items $ 130 $ 152 $ 160 $ 442 $ 593 Diluted EPS excluding Special items $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 1.01 $ 1.40 Average number of shares - diluted EPS excluding Special items 431,460,887 419,748,839 419,082,115 435,471,834 421,438,922

Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Restructuring and other charges, Discrete tax items, and Other special items (collectively, "Special items"). There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income determined under GAAP as well as Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items. (1) Discrete tax items for each period included the following: for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a charge related to valuation allowance adjustments $12, a charge related to prior year earnings distributed or no longer considered permanently reinvested $9, and a net benefit for other small items ($3); for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a benefit for other small items ($2); for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a charge to record a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits $12, a benefit related to a tax depreciation accounting method change in the U.S. ($5), and a net benefit for other small items ($4); for the year ended December 31, 2021, a net benefit related to prior year amended returns and audit settlements ($14), a charge related to prior year foreign earnings distributed or no longer considered permanently reinvested $13, a net charge related to valuation allowance adjustments $9, and a net charge for other small items $1; and for the year ended December 31, 2022, a charge to record a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits $12, a benefit to release a valuation allowance related to an interest carryforward tax attribute in the U.K. ($6), an excess benefit for stock compensation ($6), a benefit related to a tax depreciation accounting method change ($5), and a benefit related to prior year foreign earnings distributed ($3). (2) The Tax impact on Special items is based on the applicable statutory rates whereby the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate is itself a Special item.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions, except per-share amounts) Reconciliation of Net income excluding Special items 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Net income $ 36 $ 106 $ 80 $ 74 $ 27 $ 77 $ 131 $ 147 $ 80 $ 111 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 Special items: Restructuring and other charges 22 16 9 5 8 68 2 6 4 44 Discrete tax items (41 ) (76 ) (1 ) 4 (12 ) 18 (2 ) (7 ) (2 ) 3 Other special items Debt tender fees and related costs - - - 23 120 4 - 2 - - Plant fire costs (reimbursements), net 7 (19 ) 10 (3 ) 1 (11 ) 5 2 25 4 Release of tax indemnification receivable - 53 - - - - - - - - Judgment from legal proceeding - - - - - - - - 65 - Legal and other advisory reimbursements (2 ) (3 ) - (4 ) - - (3 ) - - - Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items - - - - 10 25 - 1 1 1 Reversal of state investment tax credits - 9 - - - - - - - - Other tax items (2 ) 4 (3 ) 2 (2 ) 3 - - - - Total Other special items 3 44 7 18 129 21 2 5 91 5 Tax impact (7 ) 2 1 (5 ) (32 ) (54 ) (1 ) (2 ) (21 ) (3 ) Net income excluding Special items $ 13 $ 92 $ 96 $ 96 $ 120 $ 130 $ 132 $ 149 $ 152 $ 160 Diluted EPS excluding Special items $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 Average number of shares - diluted EPS excluding Special items 439 438 439 437 434 431 425 422 420 419 Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Restructuring and other charges, Discrete tax items, and Other special items (collectively, "Special items"). There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income determined under GAAP as well as Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollar millions) Reconciliation of Operational Tax Rate Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2022 Effective tax

rate, as

reported Special

items(1)(2) Operational

tax rate, as

adjusted Effective tax

rate, as

reported Special

items(1)(2) Operational

tax rate, as

adjusted Income before income taxes $ 148 $ 49 $ 197 $ 606 $ 159 $ 765 Provision for income taxes $ 37 $ - $ 37 $ 137 $ 35 $ 172 Tax rate 25.0 % 18.8 % 22.6 % 22.5 %

Operational tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Special items. There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both the Effective tax rate determined under GAAP as well as the Operational tax rate. (1) Special items for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 include Restructuring and other charges $44, costs related to fires at three plants, net of reimbursement $4, and costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items $1. Special items for the year ended December 31, 2022 include judgment from legal proceeding $65, Restructuring and other charges $56, costs related to fires at three plants, net of reimbursement $36, costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items $3, and debt tender fees and related costs $2, partially offset by reimbursement related to legal and advisory charges ($3). (2) Tax Special items includes discrete tax items, the tax impact on Special items based on the applicable statutory rates, the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and other tax related items. Discrete tax items for each period included the following: for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a charge to record a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits $12, a benefit related to a tax depreciation accounting method change in the U.S. ($5), and a net benefit for other small items ($4); and for the year ended December 31, 2022, a charge to record a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits $12, a benefit to release a valuation allowance related to an interest carryforward tax attribute in the U.K. ($6), an excess benefit for stock compensation ($6), a benefit related to a tax depreciation accounting method change ($5), and a benefit related to prior year foreign earnings distributed ($3).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 Sales $ 1,285 $ 1,433 $ 1,513 $ 4,972 $ 5,663 Operating income $ 147 $ 228 $ 220 $ 748 $ 919 Operating income margin 11.4 % 15.9 % 14.5 % 15.0 % 16.2 % Net income $ 77 $ 80 $ 111 $ 258 $ 469 Add: Provision for income taxes $ 1 $ 24 $ 37 $ 66 $ 137 Other expense, net 6 67 15 19 82 Loss on debt redemption 5 - - 146 2 Interest expense, net 58 57 57 259 229 Restructuring and other charges 68 4 44 90 56 Provision for depreciation and amortization 67 65 67 270 265 Adjusted EBITDA $ 282 $ 297 $ 331 $ 1,108 $ 1,240 Add: Plant fire (reimbursements) costs, net $ (11 ) $ 25 $ 4 $ (4 ) $ 36 Legal and other advisory reimbursements - - - (4 ) (3 ) Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items 25 1 1 35 3 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items $ 296 $ 323 $ 336 $ 1,135 $ 1,276 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items 23.0 % 22.5 % 22.2 % 22.8 % 22.5 %

Incremental margin Quarter ended Year Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 Q4 2022 YoY December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 FY 2022 YoY Third-party sales $ 1,285 $ 1,513 $ 4,972 $ 5,663 Year-over-Year Material cost pass through (55 ) (225 ) Third-party sales excluding Material cost pass through (b) $ 1,285 $ 1,458 $ 173 $ 4,972 $ 5,438 $ 466 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items (a) $ 296 $ 336 $ 40 $ 1,135 $ 1,276 $ 141 Incremental margin (a)/(b) 23 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items, and Incremental margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, Research and development expenses, and Provision for depreciation and amortization.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Net income $ 36 $ 106 $ 80 $ 74 $ 27 $ 77 $ 131 $ 147 $ 80 $ 111 Add: (Benefit) provision for income taxes $ (48 ) $ (35 ) $ 33 $ 36 $ (4 ) $ 1 $ 40 $ 36 $ 24 $ 37 Other expense (income), net 8 74 4 8 1 6 1 (1 ) 67 15 Loss on debt redemption - - - 23 118 5 - 2 - - Interest expense, net 77 76 72 66 63 58 58 57 57 57 Restructuring and other charges 22 16 9 5 8 68 2 6 4 44 Provision for depreciation and amortization 68 67 68 67 68 67 66 67 65 67 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163 $ 304 $ 266 $ 279 $ 281 $ 282 $ 298 $ 314 $ 297 $ 331 Add: Plant fire costs (reimbursements), net $ 7 $ (19 ) $ 9 $ (3 ) $ 1 $ (11 ) $ 5 $ 2 $ 25 $ 4 Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items - - - - 10 25 - 1 1 1 Legal and other advisory reimbursements (2 ) (3 ) - (4 ) - - (3 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items $ 168 $ 282 $ 275 $ 272 $ 292 $ 296 $ 300 $ 317 $ 323 $ 336 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, Research and development expenses, and Provision for depreciation and amortization.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Material cost pass through Quarter ended Year ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net income $ 131 $ 147 $ 80 $ 111 $ 469 Add: Provision for income taxes $ 40 $ 36 $ 24 $ 37 $ 137 Other expense (income), net 1 (1 ) 67 15 82 Loss on debt redemption - 2 - - 2 Interest expense, net 58 57 57 57 229 Restructuring and other charges 2 6 4 44 56 Provision for depreciation and amortization 66 67 65 67 265 Adjusted EBITDA $ 298 $ 314 $ 297 $ 331 $ 1,240 Add: Plant fire costs, net $ 5 $ 2 $ 25 $ 4 $ 36 Legal and other advisory reimbursements (3 ) - - - (3 ) Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items - 1 1 1 3 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items (a) $ 300 $ 317 $ 323 $ 336 $ 1,276 Third-party sales (b) $ 1,324 $ 1,393 $ 1,433 $ 1,513 $ 5,663 Year-over-Year Material cost pass through (40 ) (60 ) (70 ) (55 ) (225 ) Third-party sales excluding Year-over-Year Material cost pass through (c) $ 1,284 $ 1,333 $ 1,363 $ 1,458 $ 5,438 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items (a)/(b) 22.7 % 22.8 % 22.5 % 22.2 % 22.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Year-over-Year Material cost pass through (a)/(c) 23.4 % 23.8 % 23.7 % 23.0 % 23.5 % Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items, Third-party sales excluding Year-over-Year Material cost pass through, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items, and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Year-over-Year Material cost pass through are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, Research and development expenses, and Provision for depreciation and amortization.

