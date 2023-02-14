Finnish startup Sensmet Oy says it has attained the lithium manufacturing 'Holy Grail' of real-time, continuous monitoring of the battery raw material. This would potentially unlock big savings in time and money.As international efforts to fight climate change intensify, the main challenge for battery manufacturers and their supply chains is to find new ways to most efficiently meet soaring demand for electric vehicles (EVs). The laborious batch sampling and laboratory analysis typically used by battery metal manufacturers to control their processes usually takes around four to 10 hours. As ...

