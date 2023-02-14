

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product fell 2.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 1.0 percent growth in the third quarter.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth eased notably to 0.8 percent in the December quarter from 4.5 percent in the September quarter.



Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded at a slower pace of 2.0 percent annually versus a 3.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.



