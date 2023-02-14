

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted further in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of decline as in the previous quarter.



Thus, the economy entered a technical recession due to the back-to-back decline in GDP.



During December, the output of the national economy grew 0.2 percent annually in December, following a 0.4 percent rise in November.



Primary production advanced by around 3.2 percent in December compared to last year, and the tertiary sector grew by about 1.4 percent. On the other hand, secondary production logged a negative growth of 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, GDP expanded 0.6 percent from November, when it increased by 0.1 percen



