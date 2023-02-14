Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
14.02.2023 | 14:54
86 Leser
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 14

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAVDATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.1281B61ND55 (UK)14th February 2023


Date: 14thFebruary 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
hh61@ntrs.com

