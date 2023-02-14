airSlate Announces Expansion of Solutions with Introduction of airSlate API

New API to empower developers and IT teams to create customized, flexible data integrations for document workflow automation

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / airSlate , a leader in workflow automation solutions, announced today the release of airSlate API, officially expanding the company's API offerings beyond their current, industry leading signNow API. This launch enables developers to build customizable, scalable document workflow automation solutions to embed within any application, website, or CRM.

The API market is poised to grow to a $8.2B industry by 2027, driven by continued mass-adoption of digital transformation solutions among both SMBs and enterprise businesses. Developers and IT teams can look to airSlate APIs to create more streamlined user experiences that meet the needs of today's digital businesses. From embedded eSignature to advanced document generation and completion, airSlate API is built to scale with detail-rich documentation and data monitoring for optimal control and flexibility.

Developers will benefit from key features in airSlate API that allow them to:

Generate documents - Pre-fill documents with data and use conditional logic when building documents and filling data/text that has varying sizes. Document generation allows users to add logic and insert data snippets of variable size to generate a document.

- Pre-fill documents with data and use conditional logic when building documents and filling data/text that has varying sizes. Document generation allows users to add logic and insert data snippets of variable size to generate a document. Embed HTML forms - Embed forms with conditional logic into a website for data collection or as a questionnaire.

- Embed forms with conditional logic into a website for data collection or as a questionnaire. Embed Flows - Launch airSlate Flows from inside any system, push data out and receive data back to external systems. Developers can run, upload, and pre-fill any data before running a Flow and collect results afterwards.

- Launch from inside any system, push data out and receive data back to external systems. Developers can run, upload, and pre-fill any data before running a Flow and collect results afterwards. Invite an unlimited number of recipients to engage with the documents & forms.

"We're seeing a surge in demand from developers to see more flexibility in their applications as they look to better serve distributed work environments. As we further solidify our businesses - and our IT teams - in a digital future, APIs are a critical tool to success," said Shawn Herring, CMO, airSlate . "airSlate API furthers our commitment to empowering companies in transforming the way they handle their digital processes."

For more information on airSlate API, visit airslate.com/api or follow the company on its social media channels: Facebook , LinkedIn ,and Twitter .

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate , pdfFiller, signNow , USLegal and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

