Dunamis Charge CEO Natalie King Joins Black History Month Mobility Conference - Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / The first African American woman-owned Electric Vehicle manufacturer Dunamis Charge announces the participation of its founder and CEO Natalie King in TechTown's Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility in honor of Black History Month on February 16, 2023.

Taking place at Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center located at 461 Burroughs St. in Detroit, Michigan, this day-long conference held in person will pay homage to the legacy of Black leaders in the mobility industry while highlighting the current achievements of the new generation of pioneers.

Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility will feature Natalie King and other mobility tech trailblazers on panels geared toward mobility-focused entrepreneurs and startups, a business pitch competition for high school standouts, a fireside chat with Dr. Donna Bell, Executive Vice President of Product Creation, Engineering, and Supply Chain at Lordstown Motors, and more.

According to Natalie King, "I'm honored to participate alongside my peers, in this celebration of the evolution of black mobility and look forward to pouring into the next generation of Detroit entrepreneurs.

Made possible with support from Ally, Bank of America, First Merchants Bank, Livegistics, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, New Economy Initiative, and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the aim of Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility is to inspire area innovators to come and make Detroit the epicenter of mobility and electrification for decades to come.

To learn more about Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility visit https://techtown.zohobackstage.com/DetroitontheMove. For an interview or more information on Natalie King and Dunamis Charge visit www.dunamischarge.com or contact Sr. PR Strategist Trea Davenport at 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com.

Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge is an affiliated company of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC which was founded in 2012 and is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Dunamis Charge specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer on the globe.

SOURCE: Dunamis Charge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739246/Dunamis-Charge-CEO-Natalie-King-Joins-Black-History-Month-Mobility-Conference--Detroit-on-the-Move-Celebrating-the-Evolution-of-Black-Mobility