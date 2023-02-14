PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedro's List Gains National Exposure with USA Today Feature

Article Provides More Info and Audience for the Emerging Mexican Technology Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), the next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to share specifics about the size and market of Mexico relating to the app. This app will be the first home related service provider app designed exclusively for the Mexican consumer.

A promotional and informative piece was released on February 1, 2023 in the well-known publication USA Today and is available at the link below:

https://tinyurl.com/4bxutp58

There are several interesting notations brought forward in the article that warrant mention. The sheer market size of $12+ billion home improvement market is incredible. Some of the other points of reference include how many more people (percentage wise) own their homes in comparison to the United States.

One of the most compelling facts is that even the people who rent are often the ones who make the decisions about which service providers a custom that is both different from Mexico's northern neighbors and which presents a larger market opportunity. This bodes well for the use of the app by so many.

"We are pleased to be share with the American public so many great aspects and statistics about the Mexican market," stated Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc. "It is truly a great opportunity to work with so many wonderful people in Mexico. We are not creating a new market for home-related repairs, we are intent on making the already existing market easier and better to function."

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improveme nt projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

