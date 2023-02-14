Job.com Welcomes Recruitment Industry Leader Ralph Henderson to Board

AI-powered recruitment innovator Job.com names first independent member to its board of directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Job.com, the AI-enabled technology recruitment platform, announced Ralph Henderson as a board member, the first of several planned additions to its board. Henderson's 35 years of experience in staffing, HR Technology, business and financial services will provide substantial strategic advising to the leadership of Job.com.

"Ralph Henderson is an important addition to Job.com," said Job.com Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Paul Sloyan. "He brings vast hands-on experience of the recruitment sector at the highest level, in both private and public companies, and as a board member will deliver invaluable insights into how we continue to develop and deploy our transformational technology.

"We are strengthening our board with the addition of independent directors who complement our senior management team to support and maintain our high level of growth," added Paul. "We are delighted Ralph has agreed to bring his passion for the recruitment sector to Job.com."

Chief Visionary Officer and Co-founder Arran Stewart commented: "We're taking a disruptive approach to the labor market and how we connect job seekers to the right jobs. We aim to create value where it makes the most sense, where we can connect candidates to recruiters faster and for better-fit placements. Ralph's experience will help guide us toward fulfilling our vision of a digitalized, but always human-centric, recruitment industry and ultimately create a seamless experience for people to get their ideal jobs."

Job.com uses its proprietary technology to create a more efficient human hiring experience. The technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning processes to attract talented people to the right jobs and removes inefficient tasks from the hiring process. This distinctive combination provides true value and control to job seekers, companies, and recruiting teams, which results in more effective talent acquisition and better-fit career moves.

Ralph Henderson said: "As a board member, you want to work with companies who are looking forward and seeking opportunities to make change. I want to work with companies that are visionary, willing to disrupt and to provide inspirational change in the markets they work in. I see all these attributes in Job.com."

"Job.com's technology roadmap is a dynamic model of constant evolution, which is exciting and illustrates the potential to change age-old practices, in the recruitment industry," Henderson added.

Job.com plans to add several new board members during 2023, who will add a variety of expertise and influence in different sectors. Henderson brings expertise in staffing and recruiting, HR Technology, business services and financial services. Having led more than 20 acquisitions, overseen digital transformation initiatives and navigated economic downturns, his experience will be instrumental as Job.com addresses the challenges and opportunities in the industry.

"The opportunity to be part of the Job.com journey is distinctive in many ways, namely how the technology is applied to create automated processes and make improvements to the candidate experience. The strategic vision of Job.com is one that impacts a vast number of people, from candidates, to the people who hire, and beyond. I look forward to focusing my time on creating the greatest economic impact, and Job.com is already proving its ability to deliver that for the talent acquisition market," added Henderson.

Job.com's accelerated growth strategy is underway for 2023 with continued funding to further apply its technology and a targeted acquisition strategy focused on successful staffing and recruitment firms.

Job.com is a digital recruitment innovator with a unique perspective: Delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high-level, human-capital-delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer-level user experiences throughout the hiring process.

Job.com's mission is to transform talent acquisition with smart technology and a human-first approach.

To learn more about Job.com, visit www.job.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

