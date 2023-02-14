Company Secures Sale of Refrigerant Detectors

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company had a successful exhibit at the annual AHR show in Atlanta. The Company's three latest product introductions were very well received by both existing customers and new prospective accounts.

Ted commented, "There was definitely a buzz at the AHR show this year. Energy Efficiency was front and center and ESG mandates were widely discussed. The introduction of the IAQEye, our new BACnet capable Parking Garage sensors and the RM7000 Refrigerant Leak Detector made great impressions. While at the show, the Company delivered the first 83 RM7000 refrigerant detectors to a California based hotel chain. The first hotel in the chain to adopt VRF Heat Pumps chose the AirTest RM7000 to provide alarmed leak detection. The mechanical contractor installing the RM7000 in each of the hotel rooms noted that this will now be installed in all their commercial heat pump retrofits. Great news for AirTest."

With the advent of more and more legislation banning the use of Natural Gas in new construction, commercial buildings are turning to Heat Pumps in new and retrofit projects. Heat Pumps have the benefit of providing both Air Conditioning and Heating with one appliance. However, while attaining better efficiency and reduced costs, they do increase the risk of refrigerant leaks in confined spaces. This is presenting an opportunity for AirTest.

While there are no current mandatory requirements for refrigerant leak detection in enclosed spaces, heated and cooled by heat pumps, it is widely anticipated that this will become a standard. Many mechanical contracting companies, responsible for installing heat pumps, are already deploying refrigerant leak detection.

AirTest's, simple to install, NDIR based refrigerant leak detector far surpasses the metal oxide sensors (MOS) that are currently marketed. Our sensors provide a wider range of sensitivity, no ongoing calibration requirements and no need to replace the sensor element with an anticipated life exceeding 10 years. MOS detectors require calibration every six months and sensor replacement every two years or less and can generate false positives. These differences equate to a significant lifecycle cost advantage for our NDIR sensors. Our sensors have been designed to provide easy application in both retrofit and new construction.

About AHR: The AHR Expo is the essential event for HVACR professionals, attracting the most comprehensive gathering of the industry from around the globe each year.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

