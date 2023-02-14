Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Wittman Wealth Management, a Franklin, Tennessee-based financial advisory firm, unveiled new programs focusing on maximizing the distribution phase of retirement with capital gains deferrals to increase tax-free income in retirement.

Their strategy uses highly appreciated assets to work towards building a steady stream of tax-free retirement income.

"Many financial planners focus only on the accumulation of assets leading into retirement," President Terrence D. Wittman, MBA said. "We take a look at the whole picture, which includes not only the accumulation of assets during working years but the tax-efficient distribution of those funds in retirement years."







Terrence D. Wittman, MBA

While assets accumulate, Wittman Wealth Management is also advising clients on how to effectively navigate distributing wealth during retirement by providing Tax-Free Retirement Income strategies, and for real estate investors, Capital Gains Deferral Strategies.

About Wittman Wealth Management:

Led by President Terrence D. Wittman, MBA, A LPL Financial Advisor, Wittman Wealth Management assists clients in defining their long-term investment objectives and building a personalized investment portfolio designed specifically for them. The group recognizes the importance of building a relationship to fit their client's needs, goals and lifestyles to prepare them adequately for retirement. Learn more at WittmanWealthManagement.com.

