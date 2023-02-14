The European Commission has presented the final version of its new rules for green hydrogen, with looser requirements to qualify hydrogen as "green."The European Commission's newly proposed renewable hydrogen rules clarify the principle of "additionality," which requires more renewables capacity to power electrolyzers in order to define hydrogen as "green." The commission introduced a transitional phase for the "time additionality" requirements for hydrogen projects that will start operating before January 2028. For two years, hydrogen producers will be able to match their hydrogen production ...

