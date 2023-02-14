Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 14
[14.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|134,623,703.61
|7.518
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,941,060.00
|EUR
|0
|73,056,139.56
|7.3489
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|6,003,151.00
|GBP
|0
|61,079,781.72
|10.1746
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,820,506.00
|GBP
|-15,000.0000
|18,315,454.65
|10.0606
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|95,894,409.42
|125.4325