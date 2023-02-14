Global Opacity Monitors Market Set to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 4.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Opacity Monitors Market by Type (Single Pass and Double Pass), Application (Power Plants, Cement Plants, Glass Production, Chemical Industry, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of opacity monitors across public and private organizations as it is beneficial for environmental protection.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Teledyne

AMETEK

Dynoptic Systems

Monitoring Solutions

TWIN-TEK

Emerson

MIP Electronics

Horiba

CODEL International

Environmental Monitor Service

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the industry's market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Opacity Monitors Market

On the basis of type, the global market is bifurcated into a single pass and double pass. The double pass segment is anticipated to account for a key share of the market during the forecast period. Double-pass opacity monitors have better sensitivity at a smaller duct diameter.

Based on application, the global opacity monitors market is segmented into power plants, cement plants, glass production, the chemical industry, and others. The cement plant segment is expected to generate a major market revenue share in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the rising construction activities in developing regions.

In terms of region, the opacity monitors market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of prominent players in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

An opacity monitor is an advanced smoke and dust monitoring system that measures the fraction of light within the process. It is specially designed for industrial applications.

Opacity monitoring helps to reduce pollution by controlling smoke and dust.

The growing requirement for improved natural source management will drive the growth of the market.

It is expected that the single-pass opacity monitors will grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period as they are suitable for applications with long path length monitors.

Rapid urbanization and rising construction activities in emerging economies can boost market growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for continuous monitoring from the glass and chemical industry creates an immense growth opportunity for the global market in the coming years.

North America held a major market share in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rising investments in the expansion of business.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Single Pass

Double Pass

Application

Power Plants

Cement Plants

Glass Production

Chemical Industry

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

