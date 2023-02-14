Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPV6 ISIN: SE0009581051 Ticker-Symbol: 5IU 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
09:08 Uhr
0,044 Euro
-0,006
-12,48 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2023 | 16:34
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Isofol Medical AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Isofol Medical AB (publ) is removed (12/23)

Den 20 januari 2023 gavs aktierna i Isofol Medical AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus efter att Bolaget kallat till en extra bolagsstämma med
förslag till beslut om att Bolaget skulle träda i frivillig likvidation. 

Igår, den 13 februari 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget en kommuniké från den extra
bolagsstämman och med information om att förslaget om frivillig likvidation
inte hade vunnit bifall. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Isofol Medical AB (publ) (ISOFOL, ISIN-kod
SE0009581051, orderboks-ID 135681) ska tas bort. 

On January 20, 2023, the shares in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (the "Company")
were given observation status after the Company had called for an extraordinary
general meeting of the Company's shareholders with proposal for voluntary
liquidation of the Company. 

Yesterday, February 13, 2023, the Company disclosed a communiqué from the
extraordinary general meeting with information that the proposal for voluntary
liquidation had not been approved. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (ISOFOL, ISIN code
SE0009581051, order book ID 135681) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.