Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Isofol Medical AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Isofol Medical AB (publ) is removed (12/23)

Den 20 januari 2023 gavs aktierna i Isofol Medical AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus efter att Bolaget kallat till en extra bolagsstämma med förslag till beslut om att Bolaget skulle träda i frivillig likvidation. Igår, den 13 februari 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget en kommuniké från den extra bolagsstämman och med information om att förslaget om frivillig likvidation inte hade vunnit bifall. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Isofol Medical AB (publ) (ISOFOL, ISIN-kod SE0009581051, orderboks-ID 135681) ska tas bort. On January 20, 2023, the shares in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. Yesterday, February 13, 2023, the Company disclosed a communiqué from the extraordinary general meeting with information that the proposal for voluntary liquidation had not been approved. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (ISOFOL, ISIN code SE0009581051, order book ID 135681) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB