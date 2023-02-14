Hyperautomation Market to Reach $98.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 30.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Digitalization of the traditional manufacturing plants, increased adoption of automated manufacturing processes by various industries, and high growth of digital transformation with advanced techniques in hyperautomation drive the growth of the global hyperautomation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hyperautomation Market by Offering (Solution, Service), by Deployment Mode (Onpremise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Human resources (HR), Others), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global hyperautomation industry generated $6.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $98.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 30.4% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

Digitalization of the traditional manufacturing plants, increased adoption of automated manufacturing processes by various industries, and high growth of digital transformation with advanced techniques in hyperautomation drive the growth of the global hyperautomation market. However, lack of skilled manpower and trainers in hyperautomation and high initial cost of automation system are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for automation among major industries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The hyperautomation market has recorded continuous investments for its developments and has become a massive contributor to the economic growth before 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation the global lokdown which resulted to substantially impact the value chain of the hyperautomation market.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted almost all the industries globally including hyperautomation and machinery. As a result, a drop was witnessed in the growth trend of the market during the first half of 2020.

Nevertheless, the demand is expected to increase in the post-pandemic, due to the growing concern for smart automation, energy and resource efficiency.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global hyperautomation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing need to increase their production and automate the process to reduce human interference during the production cycle. However, the SMEs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase their business reach and the cost-effectiveness of hyper automation suitable for their requirements.

The supply chain segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the supply chain segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hyperautomation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as automation platform can connect all systems and create a centralized location for employees to access information, providing complete process visibility and orchestration. However, the human resources segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 34.4% from 2022 to 2031, as it allows tracking data across HR functions, allowing companies to analyze different processes and their effectiveness.

The solution segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global hyperautomation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as they are helping business enterprises to secure their IT infrastructure. However, the services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to, increasing demand for automation services among industries.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hyperautomation market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization and surge in middle-class consumers in developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sneaker more desirable for consumer of all age groups. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 34.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to growing number of companies going digital and increasing digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

