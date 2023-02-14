Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
WKN: A1103M ISIN: FR0011271600 
Actusnews Wire
14.02.2023 | 16:53
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FERMENTALG: 2023 Financial Agenda

Libourne - February 13, 2023 - Fermentalg (Euronext - FALG), the French microalgae expert, publishes its financial agenda for the year 2023.

DateNature
April 20, 20232022 Annual results (before trading)
Mai 10, 20232023 First quarter financial information (after market closing)
July 19, 20232023 Second quarter financial information (after market closing)
Septembre 13, 20232023 Half-year results (after market closing)
Octobre 9, 20232023 Third quarter financial information (before trading)


Ce calendrier est donné à titre indicatif, il est susceptible d'être modifié si nécessaire.

DateNature
April 20, 2023Financial presentation meeting (SFAF)
May 25, 2023Gilbert Dupont Midcaps Forum (Paris)
June 13, 2023Annual Shareholders Meeting
September 2023Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference (Paris)
Octobre 9, 2023Investor Access Forum (Paris)
December 2022CIC Market Solutions Forum (Paris)


About Fermentalg

As an expert in research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg's objective is to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products contributing to the development of healthy, natural and efficient products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients from microalgae for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offer.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG) and are eligible for the PEA-PME and the "SRD long-only". It is part of the Gaïa index, designed for Socially Responsible Investment (SRI), which groups together the SMEs with the best ratings in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists :Investors contact :
ACTUS finance & communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
fermentalg@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78569-20230209_cp_agenda_2023_vdef_veng.pdf

