FERMENTALG: 2023 Financial Agenda

Libourne - February 13, 2023 - Fermentalg (Euronext - FALG), the French microalgae expert, publishes its financial agenda for the year 2023.

Date Nature April 20, 2023 2022 Annual results (before trading) Mai 10, 2023 2023 First quarter financial information (after market closing) July 19, 2023 2023 Second quarter financial information (after market closing) Septembre 13, 2023 2023 Half-year results (after market closing) Octobre 9, 2023 2023 Third quarter financial information (before trading)



Ce calendrier est donné à titre indicatif, il est susceptible d'être modifié si nécessaire.

Date Nature April 20, 2023 Financial presentation meeting (SFAF) May 25, 2023 Gilbert Dupont Midcaps Forum (Paris) June 13, 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting September 2023 Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference (Paris) Octobre 9, 2023 Investor Access Forum (Paris) December 2022 CIC Market Solutions Forum (Paris)



About Fermentalg

As an expert in research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg's objective is to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products contributing to the development of healthy, natural and efficient products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients from microalgae for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offer.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG) and are eligible for the PEA-PME and the "SRD long-only". It is part of the Gaïa index, designed for Socially Responsible Investment (SRI), which groups together the SMEs with the best ratings in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

