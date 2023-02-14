Anzeige
14.02.2023 | 17:18
Neiman Marcus Group: New Neiman Marcus Awards for Creative Impact and Innovation Celebrate the Industry's Future

Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi to be honored with awards alongside Brunello Cucinelli, recipient of the 2023 Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) announces an extension of its newly launched Neiman Marcus Awards platform that exemplifies the power visionary leaders have on the fashion industry. The addition of these two accolades signify the program's intent to look to the future of the industry while nodding to the luxury retailer's 85-year legacy of celebrating global fashion luminaries.