Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865857 ISIN: US1264081035 Ticker-Symbol: CXR 
Tradegate
14.02.23
17:42 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,800
-2,70 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CSX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,80029,00018:09
28,80029,00017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2023 | 17:06
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSX Corporation: CSX Reaches Agreement with Additional IAM and BRC Divisions on Paid Sick Leave for Railroad Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that agreements have been secured with additional divisions of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC) unions on paid sick leave for railroad workers.

The agreements were reached with the IAM Roadway Mechanics and the BRC Carmen for Fruit Growers Express Company. Both organizations represent employees who support CSX mechanical operations.

CSX has been working collaboratively with its union partners, building momentum toward finding solutions that improve the work experience for its employees. The new agreements are the most recent of six paid sick leave agreements announced by CSX within the past week.

Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX said, "We are committed to ongoing collaboration with our valued front-line employees and union partners to ensure CSX provides a work experience that honors their many contributions to our company's success. The new agreements with the IAM and BRC are a great demonstration of partnership, and we will continue to work with labor organizations to improve the employee experience at CSX."

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.