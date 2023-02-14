One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS Receives $1.3 Million Order from U.S. Army to Develop Vehicle Visualization Systems Using NVIDIA GPUs

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, has received a $1.3 million order from the U.S. Army for the design, development and prototypes for a ruggedized compute visualization system using OSS PCIe Gen 4 switched fabric technology and NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin system-on-modules (SoMs).



OSS will design and build this system to support 360-degree visualization for U.S. Army ground vehicles. There are more than 14,000 different Army vehicles, many with large blind spots, that may utilize this technology, including the Stryker, Abrams and Bradley. This technology is expected to make vehicles more effective in times of crisis and save service member lives.

The project includes OSS designs for a compute accelerator system that would facilitate video decoding and display, and PCI Express 4.0 switched fabric to transfer and multicast video data from the externally mounted cameras. The OSS compute accelerator system will be designed to be rugged and lightweight, with up to five systems deployed per vehicle at each operator station. The system will be hermetically sealed and conduction cooled to operate in harsh environments.

The system will enable multicast video feeds from cameras mounted outside the vehicle to be displayed on up to five screens inside the vehicle. OSS ultra-high-speed Gen 4 PCIe switch technology will interconnect the cameras and monitors, providing video with extremely low-latency visualization. The Jetson AGX Orin modules will enable multi-sensor fusion and 360-degree visualization and allow for future AI features, such as object recognition and hazard avoidance.

"The U.S. Army chose OSS for its years of experience ruggedizing compute accelerators and powering them with the latest generation of PCIe technology and embedded GPU processors," stated David Raun, CEO of OSS. "Our superior high-speed PCIe Switch technology provides unmatched low latency compared to traditional fabric connections, with such speed being paramount for mission-critical government applications."

The company will work closely with the Army to deliver prototypes later this year.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin provides server-class performance, delivering up to 275 TOPS of AI performance for multiple concurrent AI application pipelines. Jetson AGX Orin modules feature the NVIDIA Orin system-on-a-chip with an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, Arm CPU, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, and a video encoder and decoder.

Last year, OSS achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 internal controls, for a secure, encrypted environment that safely stores federal contact information and controlled unclassified information. This achievement allowed OSS to win this project as a direct prime contractor with the U.S. Army.

OSS plans to reveal this new system at the AFCEA West 2023 conference and exposition being held February 14-16, 2023 in San Diego, California. OSS executives will be onsite to discuss the OSS products featuring the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SoM as well as AI Transportable products incorporating NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs for rugged government applications at OSS booth #3222.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'edge.' It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

