Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J2WE ISIN: US64115A4022 Ticker-Symbol: NS9B 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
16:12 Uhr
2,580 Euro
-0,180
-6,52 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2023 | 14:36
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETSOL Technologies Inc.: NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Net Revenue for the Quarter was $12.4 Million; $14.6 Million on a Constant Currency Basis

  • Implementing Cost Efficiency Initiatives Projected to Generate Cost Savings of More Than $4 Million and Accelerate Return to Profitability

  • Strong Sales Pipeline of Approximately $250 Million

  • Recurring Revenue (SaaS and Support) of $6.5 Million; $7.7 Million on a Constant Currency Basis; Expect Fiscal 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue (SaaS and Support) of Approximately $25 Million

  • Growing Partnerships with Consultants, System Integrators, and Technology Partners Including Amazon Web Services and a Tier 1 Automotive Company Through Company's Mobile AI and Machine-Learning Based Solution Otoz

  • Announced Plans to Expand North American Presence with Facility in Austin, Texas

  • Balance Sheet Remains Strong with $21 Million in Cash and $3.93 per Share in Shareholders' Equity

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Implementing a proactive series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiencies which the Company expects will generate more than $4 million in total savings and accelerate its return to profitability.

  • In the process of establishing a support and delivery center in Austin, Texas to accommodate sales and support staff who will facilitate the Company's growing customer base across the North American region.

  • Signed a new multi-million-dollar agreement with a tier 1 automotive company in the U.S. to implement and license the Company's Otoz mobility solution which will manage back-office operations for vehicle subscriptions.

  • Otoz, the Company's mobile AI and machine-learning based solution, went live with its 37th dealer and now has dealers in 16 states.

  • Sales pipeline of $250 million driven by the addition of new prospects who have registered interest in NFS Ascent®, digital, and legacy solutions across various regions.

  • Generated approximately $1.0 million in revenue from change requests received from various customers across multiple regions.

  • Achieved ACE partnership status in cloud services domain by partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is expected to help grow the Company's cloud services vertical.

  • Achieved the first Go-Live milestone for the finance company of a leading Swedish bank by effectively implementing its invoice factoring system.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $12.4 million, compared with $15.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to the recording of an approximately $3.5 million onetime revenue gain in the second quarter of 2022 as well as a delay in recognition of license revenues. On a constant currency basis, net revenues were $14.6 million. The decrease in revenues on a constant currency basis was driven by a decrease in license fees of $1.9 million, and a decrease in subscription and support revenue of $1.7 million, which was offset by an increase in service revenue of $2.8 million compared to the prior year period.

  • Total license fees were $15,900 compared with $1.9 million in the prior year period. Total license fees on a constant currency basis were $16,200.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.5 million compared with $9.4 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $7.7 million. The decrease in total subscription and support revenues for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the recording of approximately $3.5 million as a onetime, cumulative catch-up in the second quarter of 2022 due to an amendment to the Company's 10-year contract with a major customer.
  • Total services revenues were $5.9 million compared with $4.1 million in the prior year period. Total service revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.9 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $3.1 million (or 25.4% of net revenues), compared to $7.6 million (or 49.4% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $3.3 million (or 22.4% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis). The decrease in gross profit on a constant currency basis was primarily due to an increase in salaries and consultant costs of $2.8 million, travel costs of $495,000, and depreciation of $158,000 on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $6.2 million (or 50.0% of sales) compared to $6.0 million (or 38.7% of sales) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $7.2 million (or 49.4% of sales on a constant currency basis). The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in selling expenses of $531,000, salaries and wages of $328,000, research and development costs of $358,000, depreciation of $30,000 and professional service fees of $29,000 on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $(2.1 million) or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $(2.7 million) or $(0.24) per diluted share. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL included a $657,000 gain on foreign currency exchange transactions and on a constant currency basis a gain of $827,000 which was a decrease from a gain of $901,000 in the prior year period."

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a loss of $(1.3 million) or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $21.0 million, a decrease from $24.0 million at June 30, 2022. Total NetSol stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 was $44.4 million, or $3.93 per share.

Management Commentary

NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri stated, "Our second quarter results fell short of our internal targets as we were impacted by delays in recognizing revenue from a multi-million-dollar contract that we expect to begin realizing in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. That said, we made considerable strategic progress during the quarter and are particularly excited about the opportunity in North America as we continue to see our products gain traction in this region. In the second quarter, our Otoz division signed a new agreement with a tier 1 automotive company in the United States and went live with its 37th dealer and is now in 16 states across the country. Additionally, we continue to make good progress establishing a new facility in Austin, Texas to accommodate sales and support staff, and we are partnering with consultants and system integrators that will help us to efficiently scale our U.S. operations. The United States is currently the most vibrant market for us and we are strategically investing in our growth in this region. On a global scale, we have a robust sales pipeline currently valued at approximately $250 million. While this is an impressive and active pipeline, we are experiencing a longer than normal sales cycle as we continue to implement our technology across multiple regions.

Mr. Ghauri continued, "We are focused on driving enhanced growth and profitability in the business, and to that end are implementing global cost reduction initiatives to drive efficiency while better aligning resources to our growth opportunities - particularly the U.S. market and SaaS business. We are targeting in excess of $4 million in cost reductions which we expect to implement by the end of fiscal 2023. We are excited and encouraged by the traction that our products are seeing across all of our markets and are optimistic about our strategy and growth prospects as we move through the balance of fiscal 2023."

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (February 14, 2023) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789
International dial-in: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 818-222-9195.

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of NETSOL's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13736219

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® - help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz
Otoz, a division of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. The Otoz suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch digital retailing and new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Otoz technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words "expects," "anticipates," variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance, as well as the delay in recovery or a prolonged economic downturn that effects our Company, our customers and the world economy. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com
+1 203-972-9200


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of
ASSETSDecember 31, 2022 June 30, 2022
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$20,946,722 $23,963,797
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $163,111 and $166,231 4,595,675 8,669,202
Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $49,614 and $136,976 14,785,593 14,571,776
Other current assets, net of allowance of $1,243,633 and $1,243,633 2,748,520 2,223,361
Total current assets 43,076,510 49,428,136
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 604,358 853,601
Convertible note receivable - related party, net of allowance of $4,250,000 and $4,250,000 - -
Property and equipment, net 8,719,657 9,382,624
Right of use of assets - operating leases 1,246,778 969,163
Long term investment 1,064,501 1,059,368
Other assets 532 25,546
Intangible assets, net 801,039 1,587,670
Goodwill 9,302,524 9,302,524
Total assets$64,815,899 $72,608,632
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,423,248 $6,813,541
Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 7,386,750 8,567,145
Current portion of operating lease obligations 499,455 548,678
Unearned revenue 4,048,768 4,901,562
Total current liabilities 19,358,221 20,830,926
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 306,945 476,223
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 789,621 447,260
Total liabilities 20,454,787 21,754,409
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - -
Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;
12,222,985 shares issued and 11,283,954 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and
12,196,570 shares issued and 11,257,539 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 122,231 121,966
Additional paid-in-capital 128,484,714 128,218,247
Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares
as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022) (3,920,856) (3,920,856)
Accumulated deficit (42,366,093) (39,652,438)
Other comprehensive loss (42,011,340) (39,363,085)
Total NetSol stockholders' equity 40,308,656 45,403,834
Non-controlling interest 4,052,456 5,450,389
Total stockholders' equity 44,361,112 50,854,223
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$64,815,899 $72,608,632

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months For the Six Months
Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net Revenues:
License fees$15,884 $1,955,331 $265,844 $1,966,047
Subscription and support 6,502,669 9,374,869 12,519,503 15,605,258
Services 5,871,805 4,142,762 12,311,130 11,322,418
Total net revenues 12,390,358 15,472,962 25,096,477 28,893,723
Cost of revenues:
Salaries and consultants 6,942,171 5,661,917 13,028,906 11,324,327
Travel 635,298 282,836 1,027,643 496,968
Depreciation and amortization 693,278 728,868 1,347,327 1,494,603
Other 977,148 1,156,754 2,298,141 2,492,215
Total cost of revenues 9,247,895 7,830,375 17,702,017 15,808,113
Gross profit 3,142,463 7,642,587 7,394,460 13,085,610
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing 2,007,462 1,807,162 3,769,639 3,427,155
Depreciation and amortization 198,222 212,864 389,176 427,135
General and administrative 3,510,389 3,733,303 7,235,819 7,706,442
Research and development cost 472,904 235,390 942,531 510,620
Total operating expenses 6,188,977 5,988,719 12,337,165 12,071,352
Loss from operations (3,046,514) 1,653,868 (4,942,705) 1,014,258
Other income and (expenses)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets 5,048 (80,125) 28,344 (190,725)
Interest expense (202,363) (90,808) (323,973) (191,821)
Interest income 309,906 316,253 741,763 759,386
Gain on foreign currency exchange transactions 657,223 901,016 1,972,928 2,185,164
Share of net loss from equity investment 5,133 (79,818) 5,133 (240,783)
Other income (expense) 89,660 19,668 91,980 22,697
Total other income (expenses) 864,607 986,186 2,516,175 2,343,918
Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,181,907) 2,640,054 (2,426,530) 3,358,176
Income tax provision (220,056) (201,506) (413,404) (369,133)
Net income (loss) (2,401,963) 2,438,548 (2,839,934) 2,989,043
Non-controlling interest 309,037 (1,031,763) 126,279 (1,394,289)
Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol$(2,092,926) $1,406,785 $(2,713,655) $1,594,754
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic$(0.19) $0.13 $(0.24) $0.14
Diluted$(0.19) $0.13 $(0.24) $0.14
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic 11,270,199 11,244,539 11,263,869 11,249,372
Diluted 11,270,199 11,244,539 11,263,869 11,249,372

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Six Months
Ended December 31,
2022 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)$(2,839,934) $2,989,043
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 1,736,503 1,921,738
Provision for bad debts (67,176) (33,815)
Share of net (gain) loss from investment under equity method (5,133) 240,783
(Gain) loss on sale of assets (28,344) 190,725
Stock based compensation 146,167 28,292
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 3,772,091 (3,243,348)
Revenues in excess of billing (702,812) (4,741,806)
Other current assets (529,579) 304,464
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 904,731 56,539
Unearned revenue (696,971) (749,249)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,689,543 (3,036,634)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (1,252,325) (773,953)
Sales of property and equipment 70,283 201,773
Net cash used in investing activities (1,182,042) (572,180)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock - (100,106)
Proceeds from bank loans - 188,272
Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (537,180) (715,121)
Net cash used in financing activities (537,180) (626,955)
Effect of exchange rate changes (2,987,396) (3,881,870)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,017,075) (8,117,639)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 23,963,797 33,705,154
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$20,946,722 $25,587,515

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP

For the Three Months For the Six Months
Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$(2,092,926) $1,406,785 $(2,713,655) $1,594,754
Non-controlling interest (309,037) 1,031,763 (126,279) 1,394,289
Income taxes 220,056 201,506 413,404 369,133
Depreciation and amortization 891,500 941,732 1,736,503 1,921,738
Interest expense 202,363 90,808 323,973 191,821
Interest (income) (309,906) (316,253) (741,763) (759,386)
EBITDA$(1,397,950) $3,356,341 $(1,107,817) $4,712,349
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation 64,333 25,289 146,167 28,292
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$(1,333,617) $3,381,630 $(961,650) $4,740,641
Less non-controlling interest (a) 7,363 (1,293,037) (392,172) (1,881,916)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$(1,326,254) $2,088,593 $(1,353,822) $2,858,725
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding
Basic 11,270,199 11,244,539 11,263,869 11,249,372
Diluted 11,270,199 11,244,539 11,263,869 11,249,372
Basic adjusted EBITDA$(0.12) $0.19 $(0.12) $0.25
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$(0.12) $0.19 $(0.12) $0.25
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$(309,037) $1,031,763 $(126,279) $1,394,289
Income Taxes 68,406 61,761 128,316 114,427
Depreciation and amortization 255,584 273,822 493,917 561,453
Interest expense 62,736 26,682 100,132 56,082
Interest (income) (93,012) (101,385) (225,501) (244,729)
EBITDA$(15,323) $1,292,643 $370,585 $1,881,522
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation 7,960 394 21,587 394
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$(7,363) $1,293,037 $392,172 $1,881,916

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.