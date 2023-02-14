Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Purpose 360: Extending Your ESG Strategy With ACCP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / As the economy pressures companies to tighten their budgets, more ESG and CSR leaders are having to prove why their initiatives should remain a priority. Claims of "woke capitalism" from political leaders and a lack of internal consensus on ESG's importance only complicate the situation.

ESG and CSR leaders are not alone, though. For 18 years, the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) has provided a network of support and resources to help professionals advocate for investment in ESG/CSR initiatives. ACCP cultivates inclusive peer communities to help members create a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous society through corporate commitments.

To share more about ACCP's work - and the state of ESG and CSR today - we invited Carolyn Berkowitz, President and CEO at ACCP, to the show.

Listen for insights on:

The difference between ESG and CSR.

How to help educate colleagues in different departments about the importance of ESG/CSR

How to measure the "S" in ESG and extend it to corporate strategy

When companies should publicly engage in ESG issues

The skills needed for CSR employees today

