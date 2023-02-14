Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 18:26
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Purpose 360: Extending Your ESG Strategy With ACCP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / As the economy pressures companies to tighten their budgets, more ESG and CSR leaders are having to prove why their initiatives should remain a priority. Claims of "woke capitalism" from political leaders and a lack of internal consensus on ESG's importance only complicate the situation.

ESG and CSR leaders are not alone, though. For 18 years, the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) has provided a network of support and resources to help professionals advocate for investment in ESG/CSR initiatives. ACCP cultivates inclusive peer communities to help members create a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous society through corporate commitments.

To share more about ACCP's work - and the state of ESG and CSR today - we invited Carolyn Berkowitz, President and CEO at ACCP, to the show.

Listen for insights on:

  • The difference between ESG and CSR.
  • How to help educate colleagues in different departments about the importance of ESG/CSR
  • How to measure the "S" in ESG and extend it to corporate strategy
  • When companies should publicly engage in ESG issues
  • The skills needed for CSR employees today

Listen to this episode and others at Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739335/Purpose-360-Extending-Your-ESG-Strategy-With-ACCP

