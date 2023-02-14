KlaymanToskes, P.A.: Falling for a Fraudster: KlaymanToskes Investigates $18M Romance Scam This Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Love can be blinding, but what responsibility does your bank or brokerage firm have in protecting you from falling victim to a romance scam? The law firm of KlaymanToskes seeks answers in its current investigation of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) for allowing a customer to lose $18 million in a romance scam.

Attorney Lawrence L. Klayman states, "Our investigation has revealed that JPMorgan Chase is aware of romance scams yet is failing to protect their customers. We believe it is a preventable, systematic issue, and therefore, JPMorgan Chase should be held accountable."

If you suffered losses as a result of a romance scam, contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. to discuss potential recovery options at (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Crime Compliant Center (I3) reports, in 2022, nearly 19,000 people reported $700 million in losses due to involvement in romance scams.

The majority of U.S. banking institutions recognize romance scams as a leading cause of fraudulent losses that their customers fall prey to. If your bank or brokerage firm failed to detect this and stop the transfer of funds to a romance scammer, they may have responsibility for your losses.

You may be entitled to recover your losses depending on your circumstances. Contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. for a free, confidential consultation at (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

888-997-9956

lklayman@klaymantoskes.com

www.klaymantoskes.com

SOURCE: KlaymanToskes, P.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739327/Falling-for-a-Fraudster-KlaymanToskes-Investigates-18M-Romance-Scam-This-Valentines-Day