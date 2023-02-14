Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 14 février/February 2023) - The common shares of Weekapaug Lithiun Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Weekapaug Lithium Limited holds a 100% interest in the Nakina Li Property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its mineral properties.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Weekapaug Lithiun Limited ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Weekapaug Lithium Limited détient une participation de 100 % dans la propriété Nakina Li située dans le nord de l'Ontario, au Canada. La Société se concentre sur l'exploration et le développement de ses propriétés minières.

Issuer/Émetteur: Weekapaug Lithium Limited Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GRUV Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 73 920 173 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 635 824 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 94857K 10 2 ISIN: CA 94857K 10 2 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 15 février/February 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 mai/May Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GRUV. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.