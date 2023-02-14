DMD Ltd selects FlixForge for Cindie revamp in Latin America

CINDIE is partnering with Flixforge's platform, offering over 200 hours of premium curated content exclusively to audiences in Latin America

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Media Distribution Limited, the leading distributor of independent films and premium TV series in Latin America has selected FlixForge and its market leading OTT platform for the revamp of regional streaming service, CINDIE.





The re-launch leverages a host of tools available via the FlixForge platform as part of a series of enhancements to the CINDIE Service. These include a new, dynamic user interface, one-click access from social media to playing content on the service and easier user flow to subscribe to the service.

"We are very excited to present the new CINDIE," comments Maurice van Sabben, Co-CEO of DMD. "For over a year, we have brought the best independent TV and films to Latin America, and now, with this new and improved platform, we are offering a unique, fast and easy experience to users. We're excited to be working with FlixForge to bring the best in class independent entertainment service in LATAM via a world class platform in FlixForge."

David McDonald, COO of FlixForge says: "We're very excited to be working with the team at DMD to help support CINDIE with the next stage of its exciting evolution. Maurice and the team have built an enviable slate of award-winning titles from Oscar winning Parasite, Carol and Searching for Sugar Man. We've designed the FlixForge platform to ensure our clients are able to deliver their streaming services at scale, in any language, on any device securely and cost efficiently. CINDIE is exactly the kind of service we had in mind when building the FlixForge feature set."

CINDIE currently has almost 800 hours of movies and series in its entire catalogue and offers 200 films and 200 hours of premium TV on its service. All the content is personally selected by its team of curators, who are dedicated to present exciting, captivating content from all around the world and in different languages; all of it with the highest quality for Latin American audiences.

ABOUT FLIXFORGE

FlixForge is an end-to-end OTT (Over the Top) SaaS platform working with broadcasters and content owners around the world to deliver profitable digital video solutions at scale. The FlixForge platform enables secure digital video delivery on any digital device, in any language and supporting all business models.

More details of the FlixForge platform and case studies at: www.flixforge.com . The FlixForge platform is currently deployed in Latin America, Asia, Middle East, USA and Europe. For more details, e-mail: contact@flixforge.com.

