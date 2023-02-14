Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023

WKN: 889712 ISIN: US4195961010 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
08:11 Uhr
32,800 Euro
+0,600
+1,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023
Havertys to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 22

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 22.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Havertys, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739351/Havertys-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-February-22

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
