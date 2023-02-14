

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.02.2023 / 22:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Octavio Last name(s): Marquez

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: President and CEO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.92 USD 20440.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.92 USD 20440.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction

14/02/2023; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS



