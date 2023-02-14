Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,February 14, 2023 -Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/5453/major-holdings-notification-atlas-luxco-s%C3%A0rl-20230214.pdf)).





