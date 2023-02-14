Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
09:08 Uhr
18,450 Euro
-0,790
-4,11 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,72019,36022:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2023 | 23:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,February 14, 2023 -Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/5453/major-holdings-notification-atlas-luxco-s%C3%A0rl-20230214.pdf)).

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachments

  • PR_Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings_021423 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9cfa9e3b-a826-4c48-abf7-51f807dd303f)
  • CSSF_Major Holdings Notification_Atlas Luxco S.à.r.l. 20230214 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3d38350-1c97-4899-8143-5b66c7807d6c)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.