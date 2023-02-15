Sweep for Supply Chain helps companies and their suppliers get a grip on supply chain data, so they can achieve reduction targets and future-proof their operations.

Sweep, the carbon management and reduction platform has launched Sweep for Supply Chain, a solution leveraging corporate-supplier collaboration to get a complete view of indirect Scope 3 emissions and anticipate supply-chain-related risks and opportunities.

According to a report from the World Economic Forum, over two-thirds of a company's global footprint comes from its supply chain. This includes a great number of suppliers and makes tracking and reducing emissions difficult. Sweep for Supply Chain addresses this challenge by offering a collaborative approach to carbon data collection and climate action.

Procurement and sustainability teams can now connect directly with their suppliers to collect, calculate, and monitor individual and collective emissions in real-time and for any timescale. From there, they can screen emission hotspots and carve out actionable reduction pathways together.

As they access the detailed picture of their supply chain emissions, companies can also take coordinated action on their carbon pledges, track progress against targets, and build cost optimisation and reduction strategies.

Rachel Delacour, Cofounder and CEO: "A strong understanding of supply chain emissions is a business imperative. As companies navigate through global supply chain instability and consumer expectations for sustainable products, supply chain data can help them make informed climate and corporate decisions, and ultimately ensure business longevity."

Companies such as Qima and Prose have been using Sweep to streamline emission data management and focus on coordinating climate action with their teams and partners.

Anouschka Jansen, Director Sustainability Solutions at Qima: "We need to start demystifying the challenges of supply chain emissions. It starts with empowering teams and suppliers with practical resources and user-friendly tools, like Sweep. When I started digging into QIMA's carbon footprint, Sweep's mapping tool the 'Tree' was helpful to clearly understand, structure, and get a full overview of our global emissions. This is a key step to identifying missing data, our main emission sources, and taking action from there."

With geopolitical, economic, and weather events continuously disrupting global supply chains, carbon data collaboration is becoming a business imperative making Sweep for Supply Chain a strategic partner for both climate and financial performance.

About Sweep

Sweep helps businesses track and act on their carbon, so they can become Forever Companies.

The data-driven platform makes it easy to understand, manage, and reduce your carbon footprint. Powerful collaboration features and user-focused design empower your staff and your entire value chain to grow a cleaner business. The platform also has an integrated marketplace, letting you contribute to exciting carbon reduction and removal projects around the world. And with all your data in one place, its analytics offer deep insights into your progress and automatic reporting to your stakeholders.

Sweep is a B Corp, and a member of the World Bank's Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition and The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA). Get your supply-chain emissions on-track, visit sweep.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005805/en/

Contacts:

Media:

France Emilie Villemin: evillemin@apcoworldwide.com

UK/Europe Nesta Smith: nsmith@apcoworldwide.com

US Cecile Bussy: cbussy@sweep.net