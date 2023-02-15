Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E ISIN: US36467X2062 Ticker-Symbol: GI11 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
21:50 Uhr
2,452 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 08:36
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming Innovation Group initiates strategic review for the purpose of separating the group into two independent publicly listed companies

ST JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG") has decided to initiate a strategic review with the intention to distribute its subsidiary Innovation Labs Ltd to GiG's shareholders. Such distribution would result in a split of current GiG into two main business segments:

  • Media Services includes all of GiG's lead generation business generating online gambling leads through online media buys and publishing
  • Platform & Sportsbook includes the technical iGaming platforms (including Sportnco), front end development and other managed services such as player safety, customer operations and CRM/marketing.

The purpose of the split is to sharpen the focus for each business segment, optimise growth opportunities and ensure each business can benefit from the strategic and financial flexibility of their distinctive business models. The split will form two industry leading businesses with the potential to grow much faster than in the current corporate structure.

The strategic review will be initiated immediately and continue throughout 2023, and will initially focus on outlining the strategic and operational objectives that need to be achieved in order to execute the split. Final execution will be subject to all necessary corporate actions, including shareholder approvals.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "This is a very exciting time, both for the company and its employees but also for the shareholders of GiG. I strongly believe that a split has the potential to remove hurdles and unleash new possibilities for each business segment and that we can create two very successful companies."

Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board, said: "Each of our Platform and Media business has reached such a maturity where it makes perfect sense to evaluate a potential split. We are looking forward to initiate the review and see how we can maximise operational output and shareholder values."

For further information, please contact:
Petter Nylander, petter.nylander@gig.com, +46 76 525 09 55

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:55 CET on 15 February 2023.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-initiates-strategic-review-for-the-purpose-of-separating-the-group-into-two-independent-publicly-listed-companies-301747274.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.