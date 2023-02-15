

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit before tax declined 16.6 percent to 117.4 million pounds from last year's 140.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 45.8 pence, down 17.3 percent from 55.4 pence a year ago.



The earnings were down as expected, reflecting impact of Sale timing and strong post-pandemic demand in the prior year, and inflationary impacts.



Total sales, however, grew 5 percent to 835.0 million pounds from prior year's 795.6 million pounds.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 15 pence per share, an increase of 7.1 percent from last year. The company also declared a special dividend of 40 pence per share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Dunelm maintained its previous expectations for profit before tax.



In September, the company confirmed to be on track to deliver full-year profit before tax in line with analysts' expectations. The consensus average of analysts' expectations then was 178 million pounds, with a range of 130 million pounds to 193 million pounds.



The current company compiled consensus average of analysts' expectations for full-year profit before tax is 176 million pounds, with a range of 131 million pounds to 188 million pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!