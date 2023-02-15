

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. (HL.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 December 2022 increased by 31% to 197.6 million pounds from 151.2 million pounds in the prior year.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax for the period increased by 30% to 211.9 million pounds from 163.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period was 157.3 million pounds or 33.1 pence per share up from 122.2 million pounds or 25.7 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying earnings per share increased by 28% to 35.5 pence from 27.8 pence last year.



Revenue for the period increased by 20% year-over-year to 350.0 million pounds, reflecting both an improvement to net interest margin following a period of historically low interest rates and higher levels of cash held by clients in both their Investment and Savings accounts.



The company said it welcomed a further 31,000 net new clients over the period taking its total client numbers to 1.77 million.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 12.70 pence per share, a 3.6% increase on first-half of fiscal year 2022. The interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2023 to all shareholders on the register at 3 March 2023.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company expects overall revenue margin to be between 50 and 55 basis points, primarily reflecting the higher revenue margin on cash resulting from higher interest rates.



