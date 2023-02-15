

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Wednesday said its profit before tax for the full year decreased to 7.012 billion pounds from 8.194 billion pounds a year ago.



Attributable profit was 5.023 billion pounds, lower than 6.205 billion pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share declined to 30.8p from 36.5p in the previous year.



Net interest income, however, increased to 10.572 billion pounds from 8.073 billion pounds a year ago.



Total income for the Group, including net interest income, net fee and commission income, and net trading income also rose to 24.956 billion pounds from 21.94 billion pounds last year.



Barclays announced full-year dividend of 5.0p per share, to be paid on March 31, to shareholders on the register as on February 24.



The company also confirmed a share buyback of up to 0.5 billion pounds, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023.



