Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
15.02.2023 | 09:00
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

London, February 14

[15.02.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BN4GXL6324,479,000.00EUR0213,124,510.978.7064
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0885,162.5487.8137
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BMQ5Y557478,600.00EUR048,067,607.67100.4338
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BMDWWS85127,602.00USD9,000.000013,623,065.44106.7622
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BN0T9H7061,689.00GBP06,470,444.05104.8881
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BKX90X67106,561.00EUR010,930,444.25102.5745
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE00BKX90W5051,049.00CHF04,981,434.5397.5814
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD064,007,991.229.1628
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE000L1I4R942,988,380.00USD030,132,824.0210.0833
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.02.23IE000LJG9WK110,000.00GBP099,941.109.9941
