Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 14
[15.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,479,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,124,510.97
|8.7064
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|885,162.54
|87.8137
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,067,607.67
|100.4338
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|127,602.00
|USD
|9,000.0000
|13,623,065.44
|106.7622
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,470,444.05
|104.8881
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|106,561.00
|EUR
|0
|10,930,444.25
|102.5745
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,981,434.53
|97.5814
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,007,991.22
|9.1628
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,988,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,132,824.02
|10.0833
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|10,000.00
|GBP
|0
|99,941.10
|9.9941