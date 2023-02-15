Amid fierce public opposition, Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has decided not to proceed with proposed amendments to its 2015 net-metering regulations. Nepra originally planned to reduce the tariff paid to net-metered households from PKR 19.32 ($0.072)/kWh to PKR 9/kWh.Nepra says it will not move ahead with its draft amendments to Pakistan's 2015 regulations for distributed generation and net metering. In September 2022, the regulator proposed replacing the current national average power purchase price of PKR 19.32/kWh with the national average energy purchase ...

