The University of California, Merced, has shown that up to 13 GW of solar capacity could be installed over California's canals, which would require approximately 3 GW of energy storage.From pv magazine USA A California water irrigation district has launched Project Nexus, which is installing a 4 MW solar canopy on an irrigation canal in California. ESS Inc., a saltwater energy storage system manufacturer, has announced the delivery of an Energy Warehouse system to the Turlock Irrigation District in central California. The energy storage company will deploy a few Energy Warehouse containers to ...

