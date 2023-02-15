A new report by IEA-PVPS Task 16 looks at the use of "implicit storage" to transform intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind into firm power generation. It shows that the total cost of the electricity system transformation could be lowered with the optimal use of capacity overbuilding and dynamic curtailment.The climate crisis makes the energy transition a necessity. This implies that all fossil energy sources are to be faded out as quickly as possible. A key motivation for a fast transition to electricity is that efficiency levels are two to three times higher than the fossil-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...