Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 10:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navigating the future: 3 key fleet management trends for 2023 by Wialon

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telematics technology is ubiquitous in the fleet and transport sector, as businesses endeavour to optimise safety, efficiency and performance. As we traverse a tougher economic climate, businesses must be increasingly sophisticated in using the right technology to improve efficiencies.