Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 10:24
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Xposure International Photography Festival gathers the world's best photographers in Sharjah

SHARJAH, UAE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), opened its biggest edition yet this year with the participation of more than 100 leading photographers from around the world and 68 spectacular solo and group exhibitions featuring 1,794 photographs.