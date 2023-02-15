Naked Energy is commercializing a photovoltaic-thermal system to capture excess heat generated by PV modules for use in buildings. The VirtuPVT system, conceived for rooftop applications, includes an absorber plate, monocrystalline PERC solar cells, a borosilicate vacuum tube, an integrated reflector, and an integrated mounting system.UK-based startup Naked Energy has developed a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system with a vacuum tube configuration. It uses excess heat from PV modules to provide heating in buildings. "Our system produces more than 20,000 kWh per 100 m² of roof space and the modular ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...