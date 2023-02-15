The "Fashion Clothing Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retailers in the Fashion Clothing Retailers in Europe database are divided by the country they are located in. Per country, the analyst presents them by ranking them according to their most recent turnover figures.

They also provide a detailed profile per retailer. The database holds more than 2,500 fashion retailers (national head offices).

Analysing fashion retailers in Europe is a difficult task as the market is constantly changing. Even though some international retailers are of great importance, they would never dominate.

This is because they generally consist of a large number of chains and new banners/brands keep appearing very regularly. The goal is to keep up with all these changes and check the fashion chains several times a year.

They have included webshops in their retailers' profiles because they are showing the fastest growth at the moment. At first, this growth was mostly shown by the internet-only retailers, but today it is more significant for the traditional retailers who are combining online- and physical shops (clicks and bricks) and who are developing alternative shopping concepts. With regards to fashion, the main online success factors appear to be fast logistics and flexible return policies when goods do not fit or do not meet expectations.

The rankings provided are broken down in 4 segments:

The real fashion specialists: H&M, C&A, Zara, etcetera

The department stores: hypermarkets and others selling fashion

The pure internet retailers including the mail-order companies

The companies with a significant amount of own stores: Levi's, etcetera

This database contains all vital information about international and national fashion/clothing chains, including data on their turnover and the numbers of stores and banners/shoptypes.

The analyst focuses mainly on fashion retailers located in Europe representing countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, with most European countries included. Countries outside of Europe like the USA, China, and Japan have recently been included as well but do not yet offer full coverage.

The database Fashion Clothing Retailers in Europe is updated four times a year.

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Arcadia

C&A

Calzedonia

Etcetera

H&M

Inditex

JD Sports

Levi's

Marks Spencer

New Look

Next

Primark

Zara

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/om9b3d-and?w=4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005451/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900