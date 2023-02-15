

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 15.02.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS DOMINO'S PIZZA PRICE TARGET TO 370 (410) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS TRAINLINE PRICE TARGET TO 270 (280) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES PETS AT HOME PRICE TARGET TO 430 (370) PENCE - 'BUY' - BRYAN GARNIER STARTS UNILEVER WITH 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES SPECTRIS PRICE TARGET TO 3100 (3050) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RPT/BRYAN GARNIER STARTS UNILEVER WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 51 EUR - STIFEL CUTS ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 12650 (12800) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 505 (490) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 250 (240) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES M&G PRICE TARGET TO 235 (215) PENCE - 'BUY'



