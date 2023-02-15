DJ Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, February 15, 2023 -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 and FY 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2

In RUB Three months ended Twelve months ended millions December 31 December 31, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Total Revenues 110,328 164,778 49% 356,171 521,699 46% Total Adjusted EBITDA 9,720 17,173 77% 32,143 64,140 100% Total Group Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 8.8% 10.4% 1.6 pp 9.0% 12.3% 3.3 pp Net income/(loss) (2,861) 7,055 n/m 47,615 n/m (14,653) Including one-off non-cash gains as a result of the News and Zen deconsolidation and restructuring of - - n/m - 47,356 n/m convertible debt Adjusted Net Income 2,645 747 -72% 8,005 10,765 34% Share of Russian search market, % 60.2% 62.6% 2.4 pp 59.8% 61.9% 2.1 pp Search share on Android, % 59.2% 62.0% 2.8 pp 59.2% 61.4% 2.2 pp Search share on iOS, % 44.0% 48.0% 4.0 pp 42.8% 47.6% 4.8 pp Search and Revenues 47,258 69,680 47% 162,715 224,669 38% Portal Ex-TAC revenues 39,326 56,978 45% 133,755 187,079 40% Adjusted EBITDA 23,921 36,048 51% 80,735 116,877 45% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 50.6% 51.7% 1.1 pp 49.6% 52.0% 2.4 pp Revenues 52,590 85,732 63% 166,459 260,787 57% E-Commerce, GMV of Mobility3 174,729 218,427 25% 588,846 762,848 30% Mobility and Delivery GMV of E-commerce4 58,908 112,098 90% 160,227 307,711 92% GMV of other O2O services5 41,965 66,660 59% 126,499 192,130 52% Total Adjusted EBITDA (7,262) 45% -37% (10,557) (30,167) (19,058) Plus and Entertainment Yandex Plus subscribers6, MM 11.6 19.3 66% 11.6 19.3 66% Services

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 70.3375 to USD1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of December 31, 2022 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3) GMV (or gross merchandise value) of Mobility is defined as the total amount paid by customers for ride-hailing, car-sharing and scooters rent services booked through our platform, including VAT.

(4) GMV of E-commerce is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex Market marketplace and Yandex Lavka as well as the value of products sold through Yandex Eats and Delivery Club grocery service (delivered and paid for), including VAT.

(5) GMV of other O2O (online-to-offline) services includes the total amount paid by customers and partner businesses for Yandex Delivery and Yandex Fuel services, the value of orders, delivered through the Yandex Eats and Delivery Club Food Delivery services, Lavka Israel, and several other smaller O2O experiments, including VAT. (6) Starting from June 2022 we made several adjustments to our methodology of subscribers calculation, in particular: included the mobile operators' subscribers who do not have Yandex account, and improved the quality of counting unique users who have multiple Plus subscriptions. As a result previous numbers for 2021-2022 were restated.

Financial outlook

Given that uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments and the macro environment remains high, our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited and we remain unable to provide any forward-looking expectations at this stage. We aim to remain transparent about the performance and key trends across our businesses with our quarterly Letter to Shareholders.

Corporate and Subsequent Events

-- On November 25, 2022, Yandex N.V. announced that the Board of Directors had commenced a strategic processto review options to restructure the Yandex Group's ownership and governance. A special committee of the Board hasbeen charged with exploring a variety of potential scenarios and steps, including the development of theinternational divisions of certain services (including self-driving technologies, cloud computing, data labeling,and ed-tech) independently from Russia, as well as divestment of Yandex N.V.'s ownership and control of all otherbusinesses in the Yandex Group (including search and advertising, mobility, e-commerce, food-delivery, delivery,entertainment services and others in Russia and international markets), including transferring certain elements ofgovernance to management. Any corporate restructuring will be subject to shareholder approval.

-- In January 2023, Yandex reported that certain fragments of its program code have been discovered in thepublic domain. The published fragments of the code are outdated and differ from the version currently used by itsservices, while some of the published fragments were never actually used in operations. The company is taking thismatter extremely seriously and has initiated a thorough investigation into the cause, content and implications ofthe leak. Based on the results of our ongoing investigation, we will take all possible measures to strengthen ourpolicies and enforce greater effectiveness of the management and oversight systems to ensure such issues are notrepeated.

-- As of the date of this press release, trading in our Class A shares on Nasdaq remains suspended. There isstill no clarity on when and whether trading on Nasdaq may be resumed. Trading on the Moscow Exchange continues,however the international settlement systems remain closed for trading in rubles and in securities of Russianbusinesses. The liquidity of our shares on the Moscow Exchange remains limited to the number of shares held in theRussian clearing system.

-- Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its group companies is a target of sanctions in the United States,European Union, Switzerland or United Kingdom, and the Yandex group is not owned or controlled by any persons whohave been designated under such sanctions. Yandex continues to closely monitor developments in this regard.

Impact of the current geopolitical crisis

Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders.

These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in volatility of the ruble, currency controls, materially increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. In addition, laws or regulations may be adopted that may adversely affect our non-Russian shareholders and the value of the shares they hold in our company. We provided detailed information on our risk exposure and possible adverse impacts on our businesses in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed on April 20, 2022.

We continue to provide services to our users and partners with no interruptions. We are taking appropriate measures to conserve cash and to consider our capital allocation and budget appropriately during this period of uncertainty, while remaining committed to continue investing in the development of our key businesses and services. We are closely monitoring sanctions and export control developments as well as the macroeconomic climate and consumer sentiment in Russia and we are assessing contingency plans to address potential developments. Our Board and management are focused on the wellbeing of our approximately 21,000 employees in Russia and abroad, while doing everything we can to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Consolidated Results

